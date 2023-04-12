STAAH Partners With OTA Insight To Strengthen Its Pricing Intelligence Offering

OTA Insight, the global leader in cloud-based hospitality business intelligence, serving more than 60,000 hotels in 185 different countries, today announced a new partnership with STAAH, an industry-leading cloud-based channel management and booking engine for accommodation providers. STAAH and OTA Insight customers will now be able to access and visualise OTA Insight’s data directly in STAAH solutions for streamlined decision-making.

The integration brings two of the hospitality industry’s key service providers closer together and has simplified access to vital pricing intelligence, for joint customers. OTA Insight provides crucial data directly within STAAH tools, hoteliers will be able to quickly make informed pricing decisions and easily implement those decisions in the STAAH platform

“We are delighted to provide joint STAAH and OTA Insight customers with pricing insights directly through their STAAH platform so that we can help them drive further business growth,” said Amit Peshawaria, Head of Sales for Asia Pacific and Oceania at OTA Insight. “STAAH has a significant global presence and is a company we have long admired. The growth of our partnership with STAAH reflects our commitment to deliver best-in-class data intelligence for today’s hotel market, at a time when market volatility requires hoteliers to make smarter pricing decisions with agility and speed.”

“Our partnership with OTA Insight and the integration into STAAH’s solutions is an exciting development for our mutual customers,” said Tarun Joukhani, Commercial Director of STAAH. “This collaboration brings together two of the industry’s most innovative service providers and will enable hoteliers to access vital pricing intelligence and make data-driven decisions that drive business growth. As the hospitality industry continues to navigate through unprecedented challenges, we remain dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that empower hoteliers to respond quickly and confidently to market volatility.”

About OTA Insight

About OTA Insight - OTA Insight empowers hoteliers to deliver smarter revenue, distribution, and marketing outcomes through its market-leading commercial platform. With live updates, 24/7 support, and highly intuitive and customizable dashboards, OTA Insight integrates with industry tools including hotel property management systems, leading RMS solutions, and data benchmarking providers. OTA Insight's team of international experts supports more than 60,000 properties in 185 countries. Winner of the Best Rate Shopping & Market Intelligence Solution, Parity Management Software, and Business Intelligence categories in the 2021 and 2022 HotelTechAwards, OTA Insight is widely recognised as a leader in hospitality business intelligence.

About STAAH

STAAH is a New Zealand-based technology company that specialises in cloud-based channel management and booking engine for accommodation providers helping them maximise their online revenue. Founded by Gavin Jeddo in 2008, a pioneer in the field of distribution technology, STAAH’s industry-leading technology powers a property’s distribution through online travel agencies (OTA) and direct bookings. STAAH partners with over 15000+ properties across 90 countries through its operations in New Zealand, Australia, India, UAE, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, UK and Europe.

© Scoop Media

