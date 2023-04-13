Pead’s Expanded Leadership Team Bolsters Agency Growth

Aotearoa’s full-service communications and PR agency, Pead, has expanded its leadership team to underpin the agency’s growth and evolution.

Pead Team

After starting in the agency as an intern nearly 12 years ago, Jack Wheeler has been promoted to Partner – Corporate and has a financial stake in the business.

Deborah Pead, Executive Chair, says Jack is valued not only for his strategic skills and great service delivery, but also for the impact he has made to the Pead culture.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Jack as a shareholder and Partner in the business. It’s a demonstration of how we build careers at Pead, and I find this step in my personal succession planning most gratifying.

“Over the last few years, I’ve curated a fabulously skilled team of partners who are totally focused on growing our reputation and leading Pead into the future as an independent and full-service agency across corporate and consumer PR, as well as digital marketing and creative content.

“At pivotal times like these it’s hard not to look back. From my kitchen table to offices in Parnell, Newmarket, and Mt Eden, and now to the Central City, the business has evolved. We now bring together the best of consumer and corporate PR, and infuse it with best practice digital marketing and creative.

“Jack’s new role in Pead not only matches the growth in Pead’s corporate division during the last five years, but it also means I can sleep easier without wondering who is trying to steal him from us,” says Deborah.

Jack joins Louisa Kraitzick, Partner – Corporate & Digital, to fuel the next stage of Pead’s corporate offering and sits alongside Anna Farrera and Sarah Munnik, who lead Pead’s consumer and creative offering, as well as Spring Zhu, Partner – Finance.

During Jack’s time at Pead he has worked across multiple teams and for a plethora of leading Kiwi and international businesses. His consultancy work at Pead spans stakeholder engagement, media relations, issues management and digital content.

Jack Wheeler, Partner – Corporate, says, “I’m truly honoured to take up this role and to have the backing of the Partners. I have a deep respect for everyone here at Pead, not only for the intelligent work they put in each day, but for the care they show to each other and clients.

“Pead’s been at the top of its game for more than 20 years and has an unrivalled reputation for delivering great work that generates business results. I’ve witnessed the last 12 years of this journey and can’t wait to be part of the team defining the future of PR for decades to come.

“We’re uniquely placed in Aotearoa. No other PR agency offers the full scope of services we do, coupled with the independence and scale we have. This is what enables us to make decisions based on what’s right for our people and our clients,” says Jack.

