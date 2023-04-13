Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Snowplanet Reopens Today After 5 Month Refurbishment

Thursday, 13 April 2023, 2:14 pm
Press Release: Snowplanet

Snowplanet, one of Auckland’s leading tourist destinations, will reopen today on April 13 after undergoing over 5 months of major refurbishments.

“We really wanted to be open again in time for the April school holidays,” says John Howsam, General Manager, Sales and Marketing. “And I’m pleased to say we stayed on track, despite the extreme weather events that hit the region earlier this year.”

Bookings are open for the second week of the school holidays and Howsam is pleased to say that they’re filling up fast. “A lot of Aucklanders have been waiting for the slopes to reopen so they can fine tune their skiing and snowboarding skills, or just have fun in the snow.” The facility is open for walkins from the 13th of April.

A major aspect of the refurbishment work, which started in October 2022, was replacing the roof. As Howsam points out, this was “no mean feat for a facility that covers over 8000 square metres”.

Snowplanet is one of the largest indoor snow parks in the Southern Hemisphere and the only one in New Zealand.

In addition to snow-covered slopes for skiing, snowboarding, and snowtubing, the park also has a shop, a spacious restaurant and separate rooms for parties and corporate events.

“There’s plenty to enjoy, even if you’ve never skied before,” says Howsam.

