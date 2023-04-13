Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Clinical Aesthetics Symposium Is Back In 2023!

Thursday, 13 April 2023, 3:42 pm
Press Release: Clinical Aesthetics

Exciting news for beauty and aesthetics enthusiasts! The Clinical Aesthetics Symposium, New Zealand's future-focused event for the clinical aesthetics industry, is back for 2023!

Powered by Merz Aesthetics and Dermocosmètica, this two-day event aims to bring together new and existing practitioners, clinicians, registered nurses, or anyone looking to transition into clinical aesthetics.

The symposium is an inclusive event, with no prerequisites to attend; we’re focused on building a stronger community together, providing inspiration, education, and peer support. We welcome everyone in the industry, including, Registered Nurses, Doctors, Dentists, Plastic Surgeons, Dermatologists, Beauty Therapists, Practice Managers, Nursing and Medical Students, and Product Formulators/Technology Suppliers.

Featuring innovative presentations, interactive workshops, and inspirational speakers, the symposium offers a refreshingly new approach to aesthetics. This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade skills and techniques, master new treatments and procedures, and learn from diverse and unique presenters. It also offers business management insights and tools to help build your practice, sponsored workshops with new product info, and the latest trends.

With a strong focus on connection and community building, there are plenty of opportunities to network with industry peers, including the Expo Village and networking cocktail function on Friday evening.

This year we have partnered with Look Good Feel Better, a charity that helps people face cancer with confidence. They provide a free programme for any person with cancer, offering time away from the world of diagnosis and treatment to help people feel stronger and live better. At this year's Clinical Aesthetics Symposium, $50 from every ticket sale will be donated to this incredible cause.

This year the Clinical Aesthetics Symposium is in the heart of Auckland City, at the Aotea Centre. With plenty of hotels, parking and excellent restaurants nearby.

