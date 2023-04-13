Tiromoana - Coastal Masterpiece

From the moment you enter ‘Tiromoana’ the integration of this exceptional property within its surroundings is seamless. The name translates to ‘house over water’ and with the never-ending views over the expansive Pacific Ocean it is certainly aptly named.

Situated in Okitu, a small tight-knit community, which overlooks the coastal gem of Wainui Beach, the property enjoys the best of both worlds with proximity to all that Gisborne offers, just minutes away. Wainui itself, has patrolled beaches during summer months, a plant-based café and primary schooling. It’s community living at its best.

Architecturally designed, the two pavilions that comprise the primary residence embody an Asian influence reflecting the owner’s strong affinity with this part of the World. Strategically positioned at the top of the 1.8ha (approx.) site, the extensive use of glass ensures uninterrupted views over the landscaped grounds. This sanctuary is well sheltered from the coastal climate yet enables one to relax and take in the constantly changing vista.

Echoes of renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright have been infused with the Balinese style pavilions to create unrivalled living spaces along with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. With the owners being based overseas for extended periods of time, they sought to create a summer home that offered a resort-like haven, away from the hustle and bustle of modern life. In line with the resort vibe, a heated inground saltwater swimming pool features– perfect for year-round entertaining. In keeping with the character of this property, the detail, and bespoke nature is evident in the pool’s customised curves and shape.

The home’s open-plan kitchen/dining room/lounge space, beneath the exposed A-frame wooden beams has specifically been designed to take maximum advantage of the sea and bush vistas, while two of the bedrooms also share the same views. The third bedroom looks out to the private swimming pool area. Nestled amongst the mature native trees, is a separate guest house, that is offered to the market fully furnished. Complete with its own bathroom and kitchenette there is potential for an income stream through Airbnb or simply a retreat for friends and family.

The vendors have been passionate supporters and philanthropists of New Zealand art and culture for many years and consequently have curated a remarkable collection of large sculptures that are showcased throughout the garden. Collectively, they are a significant catalogue of Maori/Pasifika inspired pieces. As well as including established New Zealand artists of renown, they supported emerging artists at the local contemporary Maori art school, Toihoukura. Pou, made by the students from the Toihoukura, are placed throughout the gardens and acknowledge the association between the people and the land. ‘Tiromoana’ is a rich tapestry of New Zealand culture and uniquely, all art pieces will remain in situ for the very fortunate buyers of 41 Winifred Street.

Art has influenced the main house as well, with a gallery space and the dimensions of the living area allowing for small recitals and concerts to take place. It’s not unheard of for international musicians to entertain guests at ‘Tiromoana’!

A botanical masterpiece has been crafted over thirty years in consultation with local landscapers and have resulted in microclimates that belie the coastal location. Whilst the sheltered environment has allowed semi-tropical plants to flourish, clever landscaping has utilised the planting of mass groundcovers to reduce maintenance. Boardwalks extended over many years, have made the whole site accessible. Adventuring on the boardwalks will take you to many destinations including a Monet-inspired pond complete with a curved bridge and waterlilies - your own slice of Giverny!

This extraordinary residence is being offered to the market for the first time by means of tender closing 10th May (unless sold prior). A unique and rare opportunity to call this significant collection of sculpture, architecturally designed abodes, and commanding ocean views yours. Truly once in a lifetime.

