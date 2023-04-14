International Travel: February 2023
Friday, 14 April 2023
Statistics New Zealand
International travel covers the number and
characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand
resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or
leaving New Zealand.
Key facts
Monthly
arrivals – overseas visitors
Overseas visitor
arrivals were 266,900 in the February 2023 month, up 261,600
from the February 2022 month. The biggest changes were in
arrivals from:
- Australia (up
95,300)
- United States (up 39,400)
- United
Kingdom (up 27,600)
- Canada (up
9,500)
- Germany (up 9,100)
- India (up
5,300)
- Japan (up 5,300)
- Korea (up
5,200).
