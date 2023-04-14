The Spinoff Earns 14 Nominations For The 2023 Voyager Media Awards!

We are thrilled to announce that The Spinoff has received an impressive 14 nominations for the highly coveted Voyager Media Awards. These nominations recognise excellence in journalism, digital media and creative arts, and we are humbled to be among the nominees.

The Spinoff's nominations include Alex Casey for longform feature writer, Shanti Mathias for junior feature writer, and Emma Espiner and Stacy Gregg for first person essay. Claire Mabey is nominated for best reviewer and Toby Morris for best artist/graphic design. For reporting, Sam Brooks has been nominated for arts and culture reporting and Alex Casey for lifestyle reporting. Justin Latif received another nomination for community journalist, and Madeleine Chapman and Dylan Cleaver for sports journalist. Chapman received further nominations for both general feature writing and opinion writing.

"We are extremely proud of our team and their hard work over the past year," said Madeleine Chapman, editor of The Spinoff. "These nominations are for just a fraction of the work we are proud to produce, and are a testament to the whole organisation’s dedication to producing high-quality, thoughtful journalism and creative content."

The Spinoff has been recognised by the Voyager Awards in the past, but this year's nominations highlight the depth and breadth of talent within the team. With nominations spanning a variety of categories, from feature writing to arts and culture reporting to graphic design, The Spinoff has proven its versatility and dedication to providing insightful, engaging content to its readers.

The Voyager Award winners will be announced on May 19, and we are looking forward to celebrating the achievements of all the nominees. We would like to extend our congratulations to all of our fellow nominees, and thank our readers for their ongoing support.

