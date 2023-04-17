Bentham Launches The Bentham Global Income PIE Fund For New Zealand Investors

Specialist global credit investment manager, Bentham Asset Management, has today announced the launch of The Bentham Global Income PIE Fund in New Zealand. Bentham has been managing the multi-award-winning underlying strategy (the Bentham Global Income Fund) for almost 20 years.

The Fund is open to NZ retail (and wholesale) investors. Bentham works closely with financial intermediaries and the Fund will be available on a range of NZ based investment platforms.

Bentham is launching the Fund in conjunction with NZ-based fund-host specialist, FundRock NZ Limited. FundRock, who are the Manager and Issuer has appointed Bentham as the investment manager. The Fund is structured as a portfolio investment entity, an NZ managed fund vehicle.

Bentham CIO Richard Quin said: “The Fund focuses on generating stable investment income by providing diversified exposure to predominately global credit markets. Investments will be actively managed with allocations across different credit sectors, trading of individual securities and managing risk.

“A global focus provides more investment opportunities and diversity compared with the domestic fixed income market. Global credit markets typically offer higher income than traditional fixed interest and equity markets, and low levels of correlation with equities and government bonds, which may improve the risk return profile of a balanced investment portfolio.”

Quin added that Bentham has been offering an NZD version of the Global Income Fund for almost 10 years.

“We recognize the growing importance of the NZ market, and ensuring we continue to deliver the right solutions to our NZ clients. The launch of this Fund reiterates our commitment to and support for NZ financial intermediaries and their clients.”

Bentham, which was founded by former employees of the Credit Investment Group within Credit Suisse Asset Management, is a specialist fixed interest and credit investment manager. It aims to deliver higher income to investors than can generally be achieved in traditional fixed interest and equity markets.

Its investment philosophy is based on a strong credit culture and a systematic investment process, with a focus on preserving principal and protecting against downside risk. The Fund has a minimum 50% exposure to investment grade securities.

Quin said: “Since 2003, we have a strong track record of generating strong investment returns through differing market conditions and cycles and are well resourced with market leading risk portfolio systems.

“By drawing on a combination of both internal experience and strong relationships with specialist investment managers, we seek out and identify global investment opportunities.”

About Bentham Asset Management

Established in 2010, Bentham Asset Management is a specialist global fixed interest and credit investment manager. Bentham actively manages a number of income-generating funds with varying return profiles. The Bentham team has a long track record of managing global diversified fixed interest portfolios and is well resourced with market-leading risk portfolio systems.

The founders of Bentham Asset Management previously worked together as part of the Credit Investment Group of Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. They are still managing the same portfolios.

