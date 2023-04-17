Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Bentham Launches The Bentham Global Income PIE Fund For New Zealand Investors

Monday, 17 April 2023, 8:40 am
Press Release: Bentham Asset Management

Specialist global credit investment manager, Bentham Asset Management, has today announced the launch of The Bentham Global Income PIE Fund in New Zealand. Bentham has been managing the multi-award-winning underlying strategy (the Bentham Global Income Fund) for almost 20 years.

The Fund is open to NZ retail (and wholesale) investors. Bentham works closely with financial intermediaries and the Fund will be available on a range of NZ based investment platforms.

Bentham is launching the Fund in conjunction with NZ-based fund-host specialist, FundRock NZ Limited. FundRock, who are the Manager and Issuer has appointed Bentham as the investment manager. The Fund is structured as a portfolio investment entity, an NZ managed fund vehicle.

Bentham CIO Richard Quin said: “The Fund focuses on generating stable investment income by providing diversified exposure to predominately global credit markets. Investments will be actively managed with allocations across different credit sectors, trading of individual securities and managing risk.

“A global focus provides more investment opportunities and diversity compared with the domestic fixed income market. Global credit markets typically offer higher income than traditional fixed interest and equity markets, and low levels of correlation with equities and government bonds, which may improve the risk return profile of a balanced investment portfolio.”

Quin added that Bentham has been offering an NZD version of the Global Income Fund for almost 10 years.

“We recognize the growing importance of the NZ market, and ensuring we continue to deliver the right solutions to our NZ clients. The launch of this Fund reiterates our commitment to and support for NZ financial intermediaries and their clients.”

Bentham, which was founded by former employees of the Credit Investment Group within Credit Suisse Asset Management, is a specialist fixed interest and credit investment manager. It aims to deliver higher income to investors than can generally be achieved in traditional fixed interest and equity markets.

Its investment philosophy is based on a strong credit culture and a systematic investment process, with a focus on preserving principal and protecting against downside risk. The Fund has a minimum 50% exposure to investment grade securities.

Quin said: “Since 2003, we have a strong track record of generating strong investment returns through differing market conditions and cycles and are well resourced with market leading risk portfolio systems.

“By drawing on a combination of both internal experience and strong relationships with specialist investment managers, we seek out and identify global investment opportunities.”

About Bentham Asset Management

Established in 2010, Bentham Asset Management is a specialist global fixed interest and credit investment manager. Bentham actively manages a number of income-generating funds with varying return profiles. The Bentham team has a long track record of managing global diversified fixed interest portfolios and is well resourced with market-leading risk portfolio systems.

The founders of Bentham Asset Management previously worked together as part of the Credit Investment Group of Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. They are still managing the same portfolios.

Visit website: https://www.benthamam.com.au/

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bentham-asset-management/

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Bentham Asset Management on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: International Migration: February 2023
Provisional estimates for the year ended February 2023 compared with the year ended February 2022 were: - Migrant arrivals: 152,900 (± 1,700), up 195 percent... More>>
Reserve Bank: Demand For Better Housing One Factor In Creating Unsustainable House Prices — Discussion Paper
This Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua research paper examines the reason why housing markets have such unusual price and building activity cycles. It focuses on the quality dimension of housing demand... More>>



Quotable Value: Downturn Deepens As Official Cash Rate Rises Once Again
The residential property downturn appears to be gaining momentum once more, with home values making their largest first-quarter fall in more than 15 years. The latest QV House Price Index for March shows property values have decreased across Aotearoa... More>>


Trade Me: Kiwi Paychecks Keep Rising Despite Recession Nipping At Heels
New Zealand’s job market started 2023 strong with record high salaries and a surprising number of job listings, according to the latest Trade Me Jobs data... More>>

Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In March 2023
Retail card spending rose 0.7 percent in the March 2023 month compared with February 2023, when adjusted for seasonal effects, according to data released by Stats NZ today... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fourth Consecutive Quarter
Household net worth, the value of all assets owned by households less the value of all its liabilities, fell $10.3 billion in the December 2022 quarter, according to quarterly figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 