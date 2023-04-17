Supporting New Zealanders To Reclaim Their Independence Post-claim

With the goal of helping New Zealanders remain healthy post-claim, AIA NZ has enhanced its extended claim recovery programme.

The AIA NZ Post Care Recovery Programme goes beyond the standard rehabilitation model to increase New Zealanders’ ability to get back to the normalcy of pre-claim life through a range of support options.

AIA NZ Chief Customer Officer Angela Busby says AIA NZ is proud to offer such a comprehensive programme, that goes above and beyond to help customers live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.

“We know those who receive sustained support throughout the claims journey and on returning to work are less likely to relapse. For us, this isn’t just about helping people to get back to work – while that is great to see, it’s really about providing wraparound support to ensure they have what they need to remain well,” says Angela.

“We want New Zealand to be one of the healthiest and best protected nations in the world. Asking New Zealanders where they most need our support after making a claim is part of helping us achieve that.”

The programme is an extension of AIA NZ’s 360 Care, which provided more than $1 million in rehabilitation support last year.

AIA NZ has now extended the support on offer for its customers in the new Post Care Recovery Programme. This support can range from physiotherapy or occupational therapy support to psychologist appointments or gym memberships.

After completing successful rehabilitation, AIA NZ designs a bespoke Post Care Recovery Programme for a claimant ahead of returning to work. People are assessed after three months to access the recovery process and address if there are any further requirements, as appropriate.

“The sooner we can get our customers back to a normal life, the better it is for their overall health and wellbeing. This is what the Post Care Recovery Programme targets.

“We look forward to working alongside New Zealanders even more closely to get the most out of their rehabilitation and recovery, in a way that works best for them” concludes Angela.

Learning to live again

AIA NZ customer Heather Crawford experienced a double multiple sclerosis relapse in March 2022.

Heading to her GP with what she thought was an ear infection, within two days she was confined to a wheelchair and spent the next two months in hospital.

Returning home by ambulance unable to walk and to an apartment with stair-only access, Heather felt trapped and vulnerable – still very much needing ongoing intensive and dedicated occupational and physiotherapy support.

“My primary goal was to walk again, and at that stage the prospect of returning to work seemed deeply uncertain. A close friend helped connect me with AIA and activate my income protection insurance, and from there my recovery really began.

“I was made aware of a new neuro-physiotherapy being offered within the region, and with the support of my AIA case manager and AIA’s 360 Care and Post Care Recovery Programme, I was approved for two eight-week intensive therapy programmes, as well as assisted transport support to get me to and from sessions.

“A full year after my relapses, and despite setbacks along the way, I have made huge progress. Getting back on my feet and returning to driving have both have been major milestones, and I’ve got both my confidence and my independence back, and been able to get my life back on track.

“My AIA case manager has been an amazing support and in many ways, I am a much stronger person now. It has gone so well, I’m now transitioning back into work but without this programme, I’m not sure where I’d be,” says Heather.

