New Zealand’s Freshest Range Of ‘Once-a-year Beer’ Hits Chiller Shelves This Week

Beer fans will soon have the chance to taste the freshest new flavours from local hop growers and brewers, as the annual phenomenon that is the Fresh Hop Beer Season gets underway.

This year, participating New World stores in the North Island will be able to choose from a whopping 35 green-hopped beers, created by 25 of New Zealand’s top craft breweries, to stock for their hop-loving customers.

Breweries from across the country are involved – from 8 Wired in the North, to Emerson’s in the South and all in between. Each of their beers will showcase different hops harvested from gardens around the Nelson Tasman region, including from Clayton Hops, Eggers Hop Growers, Freestyle Farms and Mac Hops.

Customers can visit the New World website here for the list of the beers that may be available and participating stores.

Foodstuffs North Island Category Manager for Beer, Will Ward, says New World loves to support local and his team are excited to share the truly unique, homegrown flavours of fresh hop beer with their customers again this year.

“Beer-lovers will know that a great fresh hop beer is more than the sum of its parts. It’s a real combination of the skill of the growers, the research and development that has gone into our New Zealand cultivars, the brewers’ passion for creating these beers, and everyone along the supply chain working together.”

He says freshly picked hops are among the most fragile produce New Zealand grows and using them straight from the bine, rather than dried and pelletised, brings plenty of challenges and a high margin for error.

“Timing is critical and everything has to be spot on, from farm to supermarket shelf, to deliver a beer that brings the full taste of Nelson’s hop gardens to a customer’s fridge door.”

Two prime examples from the 2023 menu are Sawmill’s Fresh Hop Riwaka Hazy IPA and Fresh Hop SuperdelicTM Hazy IPA.

“Riwaka is one of New Zealand’s most coveted hops. It can be challenging to grow and the yields are often pretty low, but it’s big on hoppy flavour,” explains Sawmill’s Mike Sutherland.

“To can that full spectrum of flavour from fresh hops means this is easily one of our favourite brews of the year.”

Then, there is newcomer hop SuperdelicTM, which will feature in Sawmill’s second seasonal creation, Fresh Hop SuperdelicTM Hazy IPA.

“Superdelic is the latest hop release from the NZ Hops Bract Brewing Programme. It brings together over a decade of research and development by NZ Hops and Plant & Food Research, years of growing and brewing trials by the best in the business, and now a global release.

“Breweries and beer lovers all over the world are eager to try it, but only New Zealand customers will get the chance to taste the x-factor that comes from brewing with freshly picked hop cones. Expect tropical, ripe mango and sweet berries galore.”

To achieve the perfect result, the team worked closely with Riwaka growers Clayton Hops, and SuperdelicTM growers Mac Hops to plan each harvest and get their hops delivered straight to the Matakana brewery overnight, ready to pop into a waiting wort.

From there, a limited number of cans will be packed, cooled and couriered straight to the beer chiller shelves in participating New World stores.

Ward adds: “It’s essential the beers are kept chilled in store to maintain freshness, but they often don’t last long – being quickly swiped up by beer fans eager to taste test the outcome of the latest hop harvest.”

Learn more about fresh hop beers at www.newworld.co.nz/hops.

