Rau Paenga Established To Support Crown Infrastructure Delivery

From next week Ōtākaro Limited will be known as Rau Paenga Limited, in a further step to repurpose the Crown company into a national infrastructure delivery agency.

Acting Chief Executive, John O’Hagan, says Rau Paenga will use the lessons learnt in delivering major projects, such as New Zealand’s first purpose-built convention centre, Te Pae, and the country’s largest ever public realm transformation to help other Crown organisations to deliver their major infrastructure projects more efficiently, effectively and consistently.

“Many Government organisations are not in the day-to-day business of delivering large construction projects, yet many have looming infrastructure needs. Rather than employing inhouse project teams for one-off builds and dipping their toes into the complex construction sector, Rau Paenga can support these organisations and provide experienced project delivery teams and robust project management processes to ensure the best outcome for New Zealanders. In our role we can also benefit the construction sector by being a well-informed client that looks to build enduring relationships across projects.

“In short, Rau Paenga means many spaces of significance, but it also refers to the many partners, diversity of expertise, and perspectives that will support the projects we’re working on across the country.

“We have people in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, and the company is now in discussions with a range of Government organisations about where its unique skill set can be utilised.

“We look forward to being able to share more about the projects Rau Paenga will be assisting with in due course.

“I would also like to thank the cultural experts who supported the company in the renaming process. While we may be parting ways with ‘Ōtākaro’, it is pleasing that the knowledge we amassed in dealing with the challenges posed by the Canterbury earthquakes will be put to good use in the years ahead.”

