Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Kiwi Tech Puts Power To Reduce Charging Emissions In Hands Of EV Owners

Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 12:31 pm
Press Release: Evnex

Christchurch, 18 April 2023 - Electric vehicle owners can now track how much carbon is being emitted to charge their car and see if the power being used is generated from hydro, wind, solar, gas, or coal, in new technology released today.

The E2 is Christchurch-based Evnex’s next-generation smart charger. New Zealand made it helps EV drivers make better decisions about their charging, not leaving emissions to chance. The E2’s features include carbon monitoring tools, the first commercial offering of its type outside the US and Europe.

Accessing live data, it measures the electricity grid's carbon intensity and updates users. It also gives EV owners the ability to track and measure carbon emissions from their previous charging sessions. These features will also be rolled out for free to existing Evnex chargers.

Evnex founder and CEO Ed Harvey says swapping petrol cars for EVs is only part of meeting New Zealand’s carbon-neutral goals.

“An EV isn’t a zero-emission car if fossil fuels are burnt to power it. Clean charging - using electricity generated from renewable sources - enables drivers to reduce their footprint and take better care of the climate. As NZ’s EV fleet grows, we should charge EVs using clean energy to fully maximise their impact,” he says.

Around 80 per cent of New Zealand’s energy is generated from renewable sources, but this can fluctuate depending on demand. Evnex uses data from Energy Market Services, which provides carbon intensity information every 30 minutes. It then tracks charging against these periods, which provides an overall measure of charging emissions.

“People can see exactly where their power is coming from and make real-time decisions to pause or even defer charging if more energy than usual is being produced from fossil fuels. Looking forward, we are hoping to use the data we gather to automate charging, so it happens when electricity is at its cleanest.

“Alongside real-time data, the new technology provides valuable long-term insights into carbon use. As a result, we believe this can directly reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. We want to empower drivers to alter their charging behaviour and minimise the unnecessary carbon footprint generated when EVs are charged with gas or coal-generated electricity.”

Two years in development, Evnex’s new E2 charger is NZ-made and made from 70% bio-circular plastic. It has a power rating of 7.4kW and comes with a five-metre tethered cable. It also has a unique ‘Charge Now’ function which enables users to override pre-set charging schedules with the tap of a finger rather than logging into an app on their phone.

About Evnex:

Evnex is a leading New Zealand manufacturer and installer of smart electric vehicle chargers. It facilitates the largest network of smart chargers in New Zealand (2,500 and growing), helping ensure EVs are charged fast, safely, and with the lowest carbon emissions. It is working to reduce the carbon footprint of NZ’s growing EV fleet and help ensure it’s charged efficiently from renewable clean energy - future-proofing Aotearoa’s charging infrastructure to meet EV demand. Founded in Christchurch, Evnex chargers are NZ-made and manufactured and use Kiwi ingenuity to provide smart charging to the fast-growing number of EV owners in New Zealand. Find out more at Evnex Smart EV Chargers.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Evnex on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Retail NZ: First Months Of The Year Show Challenges For Retailers
A mixed performance in the first three months, and end of the summer peak season has produced mixed results across the retail sector. This represents a challenging start to the year says Retail NZs latest Retail Radar report... More>>

Statistics: International Migration: February 2023
Provisional estimates for the year ended February 2023 compared with the year ended February 2022 were: - Migrant arrivals: 152,900 (± 1,700), up 195 percent... More>>
Reserve Bank: Demand For Better Housing One Factor In Creating Unsustainable House Prices — Discussion Paper
This Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua research paper examines the reason why housing markets have such unusual price and building activity cycles. It focuses on the quality dimension of housing demand... More>>


Statistics: Grocery Food The Largest Contributor To 12.1 Percent Annual Increase In Food Prices
Food prices were 12.1 percent higher in March 2023 than they were in March 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. Grocery food was the largest contributor to this movement... More>>



Trade Me: Kiwi Paychecks Keep Rising Despite Recession Nipping At Heels
New Zealand’s job market started 2023 strong with record high salaries and a surprising number of job listings, according to the latest Trade Me Jobs data... More>>

Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In March 2023
Retail card spending rose 0.7 percent in the March 2023 month compared with February 2023, when adjusted for seasonal effects, according to data released by Stats NZ today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 