Heartland Bank Wins Canstar Outstanding Value Home Lender Award

Heartland Bank has been recognised by Canstar as a winner of the Outstanding Value Home Lender Award in its Residential Home Lender category. Heartland was the only provider to achieve a 5-star Outstanding Value rating across the three residential home loan product categories which Canstar reviews: Fixed Home Loans, Floating Home Loans and Line of Credit Home Loans.

The Outstanding Value Home Lender Award recognises the financial institutions with the best rating scores for each product in the category. This year, two providers received the award – Heartland and TSB. Heartland achieved three 5-star ratings based on a price and features assessment across its Floating and Fixed rate offerings, as well as its Line of Credit product. The best ratings (scores) for each product under these profiles are then evaluated to determine lenders providing outstanding value to consumers.

Heartland’s General Manager, Consumer Darryl Harnett said, “This is the first year that Heartland has participated in the Canstar Residential Home Lender category ratings programme and we’re extremely proud of the recognition”.

“As a New Zealand bank providing online Home Loans, we pride ourselves on our ability to consistently offer Kiwis some of the lowest home loan rates available, together with a fast and simple online application process.”

Heartland currently offers the lowest advertised fixed rates in New Zealand and continues to improve its product, including expanding its criteria last year to permit lending against terraced homes and townhouses, and enhancing its online platform to reduce customer friction and improve approval automation.

“With increases in the official cash rate pushing up interest rates, we’re doing what we can to support our new and existing customers by keeping our rates as low as possible. Because of this, we’re seeing significant interest in our Home Loans from Kiwis choosing to refinance at a lower rate than what their current provider is willing to offer them.”

Jose George, Canstar New Zealand General Manager, said “Households are under massive financial pressure at the moment. We know from our research that Kiwis are managing their money extremely carefully. Many are pulling back on extra spending, renegotiating home loans, and considering if they are with the right utility providers. Given rapidly rising basic costs, New Zealanders are seeking value wherever they spend.

“This is where Heartland shines. It has long been a leader in savings offers, and is now - as a relatively new provider of home loans - offering excellent value for its customers. We are very pleased to recognise Heartland for being an Outstanding Value home loan provider.”

Heartland Bank has won the prestigious Canstar Bank of the Year - Savings Award for the past five years from 2018 to 2022, and is delighted to be able to support its customers with another award-winning product.

Find out more about Heartland’s online Home Loans at www.heartland.co.nz/home-loans

© Scoop Media

