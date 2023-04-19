Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TracPlus Welcomes Mark Greene As Chief Technology Officer, Adding Capability To Drive Future Wildfire Innovation

Wednesday, 19 April 2023, 2:21 pm
Press Release: TracPlus

TracPlus, a leading commercial provider of wildfire response management systems, is proud to announce the addition of Mark Greene as its new Chief Technology Officer. Originally from Johannesburg, South Africa, Mark brings extensive experience in strategic technology development and a proven track record of driving innovation in the face of global challenges.

Mark says he’s excited to join TracPlus to help guide the team to create innovative solutions that protect both people and the environment and achieve the vision of bringing every firefighter home safe, no matter how demanding their mission.
 

“The challenges posed by climate change and its impact on wildfires have created an urgent need for innovative solutions. I’m looking forward to leveraging my experience to develop technologies that not only increase the safety of wildland firefighting, but also contribute to the overall effectiveness of wildfire prevention and mitigation efforts.

“It's an honour to be part of a team dedicated to providing innovative solutions in the wildfire industry and making a real difference in the world,” says Mark.

Mark joins TracPlus having spent most of his career in B2B SaaS companies, including IoT (Internet of Things) and vehicle telemetry organisations. His previous roles have been a mix of leadership and architecture, positioning him well to add value to TracPlus, and help solve the challenges the world is facing with the changing climate.

With Mark Greene on board, TracPlus is poised to further solidify its position as a leader in multi-asset tracking for the wildfire industry with the development of their new ‘AFF off the shelf’ platform and make a lasting impact on the world.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from TracPlus on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Consumer NZ: Smaller Banks Are Outperforming Larger Players When It Comes To Customer Satisfaction
The results of Consumer NZ’s banking satisfaction survey are in, and yet again the smaller players are outperforming the big banks when it comes to customer service and satisfaction... More>>

OliverShaw: New Research Shows New Zealand’s Wealthiest Pay Their Fair Share Of Tax
New independent research shows that high-wealth individuals pay more tax on average and represent a higher proportion of the total tax take than may previously have been thought... More>>



Retail NZ: First Months Of The Year Show Challenges For Retailers
A mixed performance in the first three months, and end of the summer peak season has produced mixed results across the retail sector. This represents a challenging start to the year says Retail NZs latest Retail Radar report... More>>


Canstar: Kiwis Face Budget Crunch, Negotiate Deals With Their Banks
Kiwis are actively negotiating with their banks as they find ways to manage their finances amid the cost-of-living crisis... More>>


Statistics: Grocery Food The Largest Contributor To 12.1 Percent Annual Increase In Food Prices
Food prices were 12.1 percent higher in March 2023 than they were in March 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. Grocery food was the largest contributor to this movement... More>>



Trade Me: Kiwi Paychecks Keep Rising Despite Recession Nipping At Heels
New Zealand’s job market started 2023 strong with record high salaries and a surprising number of job listings, according to the latest Trade Me Jobs data... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 