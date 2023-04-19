TracPlus Welcomes Mark Greene As Chief Technology Officer, Adding Capability To Drive Future Wildfire Innovation

TracPlus, a leading commercial provider of wildfire response management systems, is proud to announce the addition of Mark Greene as its new Chief Technology Officer. Originally from Johannesburg, South Africa, Mark brings extensive experience in strategic technology development and a proven track record of driving innovation in the face of global challenges.

Mark says he’s excited to join TracPlus to help guide the team to create innovative solutions that protect both people and the environment and achieve the vision of bringing every firefighter home safe, no matter how demanding their mission.



“The challenges posed by climate change and its impact on wildfires have created an urgent need for innovative solutions. I’m looking forward to leveraging my experience to develop technologies that not only increase the safety of wildland firefighting, but also contribute to the overall effectiveness of wildfire prevention and mitigation efforts.

“It's an honour to be part of a team dedicated to providing innovative solutions in the wildfire industry and making a real difference in the world,” says Mark.

Mark joins TracPlus having spent most of his career in B2B SaaS companies, including IoT (Internet of Things) and vehicle telemetry organisations. His previous roles have been a mix of leadership and architecture, positioning him well to add value to TracPlus, and help solve the challenges the world is facing with the changing climate.

With Mark Greene on board, TracPlus is poised to further solidify its position as a leader in multi-asset tracking for the wildfire industry with the development of their new ‘AFF off the shelf’ platform and make a lasting impact on the world.

