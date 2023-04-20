DHL Express Launches GoGreen Plus To Give Customers The Opportunity To Use Sustainable Aviation Fuel To Reduce Emissions

DHL Express announces the launch of GoGreen Plus, a new service that will allow customers to reduce 30% of the carbon emissions associated with their shipments through the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), a first for global express carriers.

New Zealand-based customers will now have the option to select GoGreen Plus when choosing their shipping service through MyDHL+, the company’s online shipping and tracking platform. In the coming months, the service will be designed to be fully flexible, as it can be selected for individual shipments, with customers being given a chance to tailor the CO2e reduction they want to achieve and the amount of SAF they use.

The new GoGreen Plus service is made possible following DHL’s recent collaborations with bp and Neste to supply SAF to DHL Express hubs around the world. SAF is derived from waste oils which makes it renewable. It can also provide greenhouse gas emission reductions of up to 80 percent over its lifecycle compared to conventional jet fuel.

Mark Foy, DHL Express Managing Director, New Zealand & Pacific Islands, says: “We understand that our customers are committed to reducing their environmental impact, so it’s important that we’re giving them the means to do so. As a pioneer in green logistics, I’m delighted that customers can fully leverage our investment in SAF to enable them to bring down the emissions of their shipments. We are committed to delivering excellent service to our customers and working with them to achieve sustainable growth.

The use of sustainable aviation fuel comes as

DHL launched an upgraded overnight direct freighter

service connecting Auckland to Melbourne. The Boeing 767-300 aircraft, operated by Tasman Cargo

Airlines, replaces the previous Boeing-737 aircraft amid growing demand for time-definite international services.

Insetting through GoGreen Plus allows customers to reduce their Scope 3 emissions, the indirect greenhouse gas emissions that occur in a company's value chain, including downstream transportation and distribution. Unlike offsetting initiatives, GoGreen Plus (insetting) reduces emissions within the logistics sector and therewith can be used for DHL customers' voluntary emission reporting and follows the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) philosophy.

The GoGreen Plus service is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group's sustainability goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. It contributes to the interim target of using 30 percent SAF for all air transport by 2030.

The sustainability goals also include electrifying 60% of last-mile vehicles with clean pick-up and delivery solutions by 2030 and implementing carbon-neutral designs for all new buildings. Currently in New Zealand, three electric vehicles have been deployed and the two new Service Centers opened in Auckland & Hamilton in 2022, were designed with sustainability in mind. Both these new facilities are equipped with daylight harvesting technology to save on energy costs associated with lighting. The Hamilton facility is also integrated with rainwater harvesting systems for collecting, storing, and using rainwater plant irrigation and vehicle washing.

© Scoop Media

