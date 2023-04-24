Kacific Wins The Gold Stevie® Award For CommsBox: Innovative Disaster Response Solution For Asia-Pacific Region

CommsBox, a transportable, all-in-one satellite communications product from Kacific Broadband Satellites Group (Kacific), has been recognised at the 10th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. Kacific won the Gold Stevie® Award for “Achievement in Product Innovation” with CommsBox, which addresses the challenges faced by disaster-prone areas. An exceptional product for recovery and relief efforts, CommsBox can be quickly and easily deployed to create a self-contained wireless communication network.

Honouring workplace innovation across the Asia-Pacific region, the Stevie Awards are widely considered the world’s premier business awards. This year, over 800 nominations were considered, and the winners were determined by more than 100 judges worldwide.

The Asia-Pacific region is the most disaster-prone in the world. Kacific’s CEO, Christian Patouraux, commissioned the development of CommsBox after experiencing first-hand the significant damage to communication infrastructure caused by the deadly Indian Ocean Tsunami in 2004. The governments of Fiji, Indonesia and local government units in the Philippines, have relied on CommsBox for their resilience efforts since it launched in 2022. Unlike traditional communication methods which are often disrupted during disasters, CommsBox is not dependent on terrestrial infrastructure, making it a game-changer in disaster response. Once powered up, CommsBox’s auto-pointing mechanism activates, and people in the disaster zone can immediately communicate with others, within a few minutes, using the tablet provided.

What makes CommsBox unique is its advanced ‘One-button’ design, which makes it more robust and rapidly deployable than traditional antennae. Press a button, and the 55cm auto-pointing antenna inside the CommsBox dome quickly connects to the Kacific1 satellite, establishing communication channels between first responders, emergency services, and affected communities, allowing for more effective coordination and faster response times. Unlike radio or phones, CommsBox’s Wi-Fi access point allows relief teams to use multi-media communications to convey the needs of the area to central relief operations. It also has first-priority connection with high speeds of up to 55Mbps to avoid possible network overload.

CommsBox has a military-grade frame made of strong and durable aluminium panels. It’s water and heat-resistant and can operate in any weather conditions. It’s easily transportable, with four wheels installed underneath. Furthermore, the system is energy-independent, powered by built-in solar panels on all four sides, so it can continue operating even in power outages or generator failures. CommsBox also features 100AH Batteries that can be charged externally for optimal usage throughout the day to supplement the solar power.

CommsBox represents a significant leap forward in communication technology, and its pioneering features make it a vital tool in disaster response efforts in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. As the region continues to face the threat of worsened climate change, a self-contained disaster recovery system like CommsBox is able to help local governments, ministries, and citizens respond effectively to natural disasters.

Christian Patouraux said: “When a disaster strikes, effective communication can mean the difference between life and death. Kacific is dedicated to providing dependable, affordable, high-speed internet connectivity that can withstand even the harshest circumstances”.

Our innovative solution, the CommsBox, is engineered to be resilient, utilizing cutting-edge technology to ensure connectivity without ground-based infrastructure. We are thrilled to be recognized as a winner at the 2023 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards and are committed to reducing risks and bridging the digital divide to transform the region’s future.”

About Kacific

Founded in 2013, Kacific Broadband Satellites Group is a next-generation satellite operator providing access to affordable, reliable, high-speed broadband services across Asia and the Pacific. Kacific uses advanced Ka-band space and ground communications technologies to provide innovative services to governments, businesses, and communities. Today Kacific connects over 2,000 educational and healthcare facilities. Its services foster greater internet usage, fuel economic growth, and improve the delivery of critical services.

Its first satellite, Kacific1, connects underserved areas in 25 countries in Asia Pacific, home to over 600 million people. Its second satellite, Kacific2, is in development and will address Tbps in unmet demand and 1 billion people, extending Kacific’s coverage across nine new markets in South, Central and West Asia.

The award-winning company is headquartered in Singapore and employs over 70 staff globally. For more information visit www.kacific.com or follow on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honouring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors and partners of the 2023 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards include Adobo Magazine and PR Newswire Asia.

