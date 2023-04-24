Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2023 Most Trusted Brands New Zealand Winners Announced

Monday, 24 April 2023, 5:29 pm
Press Release: iSentia

Reader’s Digest has announced the results of the 24th Annual Most Trusted Brands survey. The results reinforce one clear fact about brands: retaining trust during difficult financial times requires innovation, adaptability and, above all, excellence.

The innovation and customer-focus of the winning brands have paid off. Coming out of the pandemic years and head-first into a period of high inflation, has encouraged the best brands to regroup and work even harder to secure customer trust by pursuing innovation that reflects the ever-changing needs of their customers, says Reader’s Digest Editor-in-Chief Louise Waterson. Many brands have chosen exciting new rebranding strategies, designed to capture the attention of customers, celebrate their strength and reinforce their commitment to future growth.

“For award-winning brands, the complex challenges created by the current economic environment has only reinforced their determination to work harder to retain the trust of their current customers and attract the trust of new ones. Trusted brands have remained consistent, reliable and value-for-money—while also cleverly improving and expanding their existing practices to suit their customers’ needs and concerns.”

The highest praise goes to Whittaker’s, who this year has won Most Trusted Confectionery, Most Trusted New Zealand Iconic Brands AND Most Trusted Of All Brands Surveyed. Whittaker’s success is due to actively engaging with its community of chocolate lovers and integrating their feedback and ideas into its business strategy.

Reader’s Digest commissioned independent market research company Catalyst Consultancy & Research to survey New Zealanders’ opinions on leading brands across 71 categories. With the survey now in its 24th year, a total of 1700 New Zealanders of a mixed demographic were asked to rate their levels of trust in well-known brands.

The Top 20 Most Trusted Of All Brands – across all categories surveyed:

1. Whittaker’s 11. Dettol
2. Hato Hone St John 12. Anchor
3. Mitre 10 13. Arnott’s
4. Canon 14. Panadol
5. Resene 15. Fisher & Paykel
6. Toyota 16. Dilmah
7. Tip Top 17. Sleepyhead
8. Samsung 18. Yates
9. Mainland 19. Weber
10. Cookie Time 20. Huntley & Palmers
Inland Revenue: Home Detention For Tax Evasion
A Bay of Plenty man, who claimed his company was not subject to New Zealand law, has been sentenced to home detention on six tax evasion charges... More>>


NIWA: Discovers Over Two Dozen New Marine Species In Wellington Inlet
The roundworms, or nematodes, were sampled between 2016 - 2021 from Pāuatahanui Inlet in Te Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour in the Wellington region... More>>


ABC: Consumers Facing Significant Increase In Beer, Wine And Spirits Excise Tax
The year just got more challenging for producers, hospitality businesses and consumers of beer, wines and spirits with the announcement that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is 6.7%... More>>


Christian Hawkesby: Central Banking And Financial Inclusion
There is no shortage of challenges as a central banker in the current environment, with domestic and global inflation too high and persistent, and the recent fragilities exposed by bank failures in the United States and Europe... More>>


Statistics: Annual Inflation 6.7 Percent
The consumers price index increased 6.7 percent in the 12 months to March 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. The 6.7 percent increase follows a 7.2 percent increase in the 12 months to December 2022... More>>


Canstar: Kiwis Face Budget Crunch, Negotiate Deals With Their Banks
Kiwis are actively negotiating with their banks as they find ways to manage their finances amid the cost-of-living crisis... More>>


