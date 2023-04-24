2023 Most Trusted Brands New Zealand Winners Announced

Reader’s Digest has announced the results of the 24th Annual Most Trusted Brands survey. The results reinforce one clear fact about brands: retaining trust during difficult financial times requires innovation, adaptability and, above all, excellence.

The innovation and customer-focus of the winning brands have paid off. Coming out of the pandemic years and head-first into a period of high inflation, has encouraged the best brands to regroup and work even harder to secure customer trust by pursuing innovation that reflects the ever-changing needs of their customers, says Reader’s Digest Editor-in-Chief Louise Waterson. Many brands have chosen exciting new rebranding strategies, designed to capture the attention of customers, celebrate their strength and reinforce their commitment to future growth.

“For award-winning brands, the complex challenges created by the current economic environment has only reinforced their determination to work harder to retain the trust of their current customers and attract the trust of new ones. Trusted brands have remained consistent, reliable and value-for-money—while also cleverly improving and expanding their existing practices to suit their customers’ needs and concerns.”

The highest praise goes to Whittaker’s, who this year has won Most Trusted Confectionery, Most Trusted New Zealand Iconic Brands AND Most Trusted Of All Brands Surveyed. Whittaker’s success is due to actively engaging with its community of chocolate lovers and integrating their feedback and ideas into its business strategy.

Reader’s Digest commissioned independent market research company Catalyst Consultancy & Research to survey New Zealanders’ opinions on leading brands across 71 categories. With the survey now in its 24th year, a total of 1700 New Zealanders of a mixed demographic were asked to rate their levels of trust in well-known brands.

The Top 20 Most Trusted Of All Brands – across all categories surveyed:

1. Whittaker’s 11. Dettol

2. Hato Hone St John 12. Anchor

3. Mitre 10 13. Arnott’s

4. Canon 14. Panadol

5. Resene 15. Fisher & Paykel

6. Toyota 16. Dilmah

7. Tip Top 17. Sleepyhead

8. Samsung 18. Yates

9. Mainland 19. Weber

10. Cookie Time 20. Huntley & Palmers

11. Dettol

12. Anchor

13. Arnott’s

14. Panadol

15. Fisher & Paykel

16. Dilmah

17. Sleepyhead

18. Yates

19. Weber

20. Huntley & Palmers

© Scoop Media

