Vegan Chocolate Award Winners

Judges checking bars

The Vegan Society Aotearoa held the second annual Vegan Chocolate Awards on 24th April at Khu Khu Eatery in Auckland. With over 100 different chocolate entries the illustrious judges had a tasty, yet difficult task ahead of them. Chocolate makers from all over the world entered the Awards with the hope of becoming a winner in one of 7 categories and this year there were 2 Supreme Winners, the competition was that tough. Congratulations go to both Mind Your Temper with their ‘Speculoos’ and Lucid ‘Chuncho’

With continuing interest in plant-based foods, the time for Vegan Chocolate Awards has come to fruition. Plant milk chocolates are becoming ever more popular and the range and quality is increasing every year. Not just bars either, the rise in bon bons, truffles, inclusions and flavoured chocolate suitable for vegans, those allergic to dairy and everyone else is being celebrated in these awards.

The Supreme Winners were remarked upon for their “Good balanced texture and a great shine. A creative and surprising use of a biscuit as the basis” for the Speculoos, while the Chuncho was praised for its “Complex flavour journey; fruity, floral, nutty, earthy and a little spice. Exceptional melt. Great fermentation of the beans. High quality and skill demonstrated.”

This year's judges were Executive Chef, Jasbir Jazz Kaur, Chocolatier and founder of The Chocolate Bar, Luke Owen-Smith, Food and Beverage judge Aaron Pucci, Chris Kinnell, local entrepreneur, restauranteur and experienced Awards host, Volker Maracek is an international Executive Chef with an impressive pedigree of running restaurants in top hotels and a very warm welcome to our Special Guest Judge, Floris Niu, all the way from Samoa, she is the founder of Ms Sunshine Organic Farms and operates a cacao agritourism experience.

Plant-based foods are sustainable, healthy eating, good for you and good for the planet. The growing number of Vegan Food Awards show how tasty and true to form plant-based foods can be.

“The sheer variety of vegan chocolate available now shows how we really do not need animal products to make amazing luxurious foods. This is true of all our awards, and we are raising the profile and the bar for vegan food producers, who are really stepping up to produce excellent quality goods” Claire Insley, Media Spokesperson for the Society said.

The full list of winners is below and more information can be found at https://vegansociety.org.nz/2023-nz-vegan-chocolate-awards/ and more information about the Awards is here at https://vegansociety.org.nz/vegan-chocolate-awards/

SUPREME Award goes to two winners:

Mind Your Temper ‘Speculoos’ and Lucid ‘Chuncho’

CARAMELS

Winner Honest Chocolate; ‘Passionfruit Kawakawa’

Judges said: Superb exciting. Takes you on a great flavour journey. Creative and well balanced. Great technical skill and balance of flavour. Good presentation and subtlety of recipe- the well unified elements mean you can experience them all at once.

Runner up Mind Your Temper ‘Caramel Biscuit’

Judges said; This is just yummy. Great aroma of the biscuit and caramel together. Great to tuck into on a cold day for warm fuzzies. A homely, nostalgic taste. Creative; nice mixture of textures. Good balance of chocolate biscuits and nuts.

FILLED BON BONS AND TRUFFLES

Winner Mind Your Temper, “Speculoos”

Judges said; A good balanced texture and a great shine. A creative and surprising use of a biscuit as the basis. A clean and simple finish. Crispy biscuit and smooth taste of the ’biscuit’ filling delightful.

Runner up La Petite Passionfruit Caramel

Judges said A good marriage of chocolate and ‘intense’ passionfruit. Good after taste.

BEAN TO BAR

Winner Lucid ‘Chuncho’

Judges said; Very unique flavour notes. A complex flavour journey. Lots of different flavours present; fruity, floral, nutty, earthy and a little spice. Exceptional melt. Great fermentation of the beans. High quality and skill demonstrated.

Runner up Foundry ‘Kilombero Valley Tanzania’

A sensitive roast profile and well-balanced flavour. Good melt. High fruity acids are intense and sing a good flavour that keeps going. Complex fruity notes.

MILK CHOCOLATE BARS

Winner Ao Cacao ‘43% Gianduja’

Judges said; Smooth with a good texture. You could taste the plant milk which had a nice creamy texture. This chocolate melts on your tongue.

Runner up Baron Hasslehoff’s ‘Mistress Tahini’

Judges said It’s an interesting concept to use tahini. The sesame seeds add texture.

DARK CHOCOLATE BARS

Winner Trade Aid ‘Pure Dark’

Judges said You can really taste the chocolate richness. It possesses a nice cracking sound when it breaks. Great melt in your mouth.

Runner Up Wellington Chocolate Factory “Vanuatu Dark Chocolate

Judges said Beautiful appearance, interesting texture. Chocolate is fruity and nice.

CHOCOLATE BARS FLAVOURED/ INCLUSIONS

Winner Shirl And Moss ‘Hazelnut, Orange and Sea Salt’

Judges said Lovely melt and smooth mouth feel. A rich hazelnut experience with a perfect amount of toastiness.

Runner Up Trade Aid Dark Passionfruit

Judges said Intense dark background with bright passionfruit flavour, bringing a long and lovely finish.

DRINKING CHOCOLATE

Winner Wellington Chocolate Factory ‘Drinking Chocolate”

Old-fashioned hot chocolate. Nostalgic and comforting. Classic. Good depth.

Runner Up La Petite ‘Mediterranean’

Judges said Inspirational. Interesting flavour contrast to a traditional hot chocolate.

