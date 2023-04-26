National Road Carriers Welcomes New Immigration Settings For Truck Drivers

National Road Carriers Association (NRC) welcomes confirmation today by Minister of Immigration and Transport Michael Wood that Class 4 and 5 truck drivers will be able to apply for residency from 29 September, if they’ve completed a two-year work requirement.

NRC CEO Justin Tighe-Umbers said the two-year work to residence for truck and bus drivers had been agreed with the transport sector and was first announced in December 2022.

Mr Tighe-Umbers said a road transport worker shortage was one of the four big issues faced by the road transport industry along with investment in roads, the transition to low-emissions transport and reimagining the supply chain.

“This worker shortage has existed for several years but has been exacerbated by the lack of supply of drivers from overseas following COVID-19 restrictions, heightened domestic and international competition for workers generally and a driver population currently skewed to an older demographic.

“We have been calling on the Government to implement immigration policy changes to provide a clear and simple path to residency for immigrants who are truck drivers and today’s announcement is a step in the right direction.”

