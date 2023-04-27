Onwards & upwards: Long-haul flights taking off from Auckland Airport

For the first time since the pandemic, long-haul flights between Auckland and North America are set to exceed 2019 levels, with a planned 11 per cent increase in flight numbers to those destinations next summer, compared to pre-pandemic.

Scott Tasker, Chief Customer Officer at Auckland Airport, said: “The upcoming Kiwi summer season is going to see the highest level of long-haul flights, airlines and seats, since summer 2019. We’re thrilled to not only be returning to pre-pandemic levels but also planning to surpass them with our North American routes, as we continue to rebuild connectivity.

“In total, this summer we’re planning on having seven airlines flying non-stop from Auckland to eight destinations in North America.”

Auckland Airport is set to have four airlines running direct flights to and from Los Angeles for the summer season (Air New Zealand, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines), offering unprecedented capacity and airline choice for Kiwis heading to North America as well as inbound visitors from the United States.

Further to the north, Air Canada has also announced a 20 per cent expansion of capacity on its summer seasonal air route between Vancouver and Auckland.

From September 2023 onwards, Qatar Airways is set to resume daily non-stop flights to and from Doha to Auckland. The Doha to Auckland route is the third longest non-stop route in the world and will be operated using Qatar Airways’ Airbus A350-1000 aircraft. Qatar Airways has a vast global network of over 140 destinations, including 39 in the United Kingdom and Europe.

“This is big news and gives Kiwis more airline options for travel to destinations globally,” Tasker added. “These additional flights will provide increased connectivity for New Zealanders to reach the popular gateway cities of Los Angeles, Vancouver and Doha. We’re going to see more kiwis flying the nest this year and in turn, a strong boost for local tourism.

“New Zealand is highly appealing as a travel destination for visitors around the world.”

Kiwis not only have their sights set on North America and Doha. Demand is also increasing for travel to and from China.

“Before Covid, China was the second-largest source of visitors coming to New Zealand, and now with the Chinese borders open for international travellers, flights are quickly resuming,” Mr Tasker said.

With the recent announcement of a return to Auckland Airport by Air China on 2 May from Beijing to Auckland, and with Hainan Airlines also set to return on 17 June on the Shenzhen to Auckland route, Auckland Airport is set to have 27 flights per week operated by five airlines (Air China, Air New Zealand, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Hainan Airlines), to four cities in mainland China.**

“It’s great news for Kiwis travelling to China to reconnect with family and friends, leisure travel, business as well as connecting beyond the Chinese airline hubs to the rest of the world. Having direct flights to key Chinese cities, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen, also means New Zealand is an attractive and competitive destination as a one flight stop for Chinese visitors.

“Overall, we’re delighted with the shape of the recovery. New Zealand is now well and truly connected again across the globe, giving kiwis a multitude of options for where they want to go, and importantly, it’s easier for visitors to reach our corner of the world.”

© Scoop Media

