Welcoming Report's Strategic Focus On India Market

Thursday, 27 April 2023, 9:27 am
Press Release: NZ International Business Forum

The NZ International Business Forum (NZIBF) welcomes the discussion document India & New Zealand, A Relationship Ready For Its Next Phase released today by the India New Zealand Business Council (INZBC).

“INZBC and the report’s authors are to be congratulated on a comprehensive assessment of opportunities in India as well as the strategic approach they advocate to developing this important economic relationship”, said NZIBF Executive Director Stephen Jacobi.

The INZBC report is the outcome of extensive discussions and input from individual businesses and business organisations including NZIBF. It makes a raft of recommendations to the Government about future engagement aimed to taking the relationship to a new level.

“The time is certainly right for a renewed focus on India. While we will always be interested in a future free trade agreement, we need to rethink the way we approach this important partner. That approach has to be based on understanding how New Zealand can play a role in India’s continuing development story”.

“We look forward to working closely with INZBC, the Government and other parties, including our friends in India, to develop a robust strategy and action plan to take us forward”, concluded Mr Jacobi.

