Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Reporting Entities Reminded Of AML CFT Obligations Following ANZ Investigation

Thursday, 27 April 2023, 9:58 am
Press Release: Reserve Bank

The closure of an investigation into ANZ Bank New Zealand’s (ANZ) self-reported international wire transfers reporting failures is a timely reminder for reporting entities’ AML/CFT obligations.

The investigation focussed on ANZ’s failure to report certain international wire transfers between April 2019 and September 2021 within the 10 working day timeframe prescribed under the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Act 2009.

Enforcement & Resolution Director Kerry Beaumont says the Reserve Bank is imposing additional reporting obligations within the area at fault to ensure that remediation activities have been effective and compliance will be maintained on an ongoing basis.

“Upon identifying the transactions that were not reported, ANZ promptly notified the Reserve Bank and remediated all issues, including, retrospectively reporting all affected transactions to the Police’s Financial Intelligence Unit,” Ms Beaumont says.

“ANZ’s response to the reporting failures is an example of the prompt remediation and timely and proactive engagement with the Reserve Bank that is expected from all reporting entities.”

In determining the appropriate response for this matter, our Enforcement Principles and Criteria Guidelines were applied. The enforcement principles — risk based, proportionality and transparency — guided our approach, with the circumstances of the case evaluated against the criteria of seriousness of conduct, responsiveness of the entity, public trust and confidence, and efficacy.

We take this opportunity to remind our reporting entities of the need for ongoing vigilance to ensure full compliance with their AML/CFT obligations.

More information

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Reserve Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Proposes To Ease LVR Restrictions
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua is proposing to ease mortgage loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions. LVR restrictions promote financial stability by limiting high-risk mortgage... More>>


Inland Revenue: Home Detention For Tax Evasion
A Bay of Plenty man, who claimed his company was not subject to New Zealand law, has been sentenced to home detention on six tax evasion charges... More>>


NIWA: Discovers Over Two Dozen New Marine Species In Wellington Inlet
The roundworms, or nematodes, were sampled between 2016 - 2021 from Pāuatahanui Inlet in Te Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour in the Wellington region... More>>


Digitl: Minister Andersen marks RCG milestone
This week the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications Ginny Andersen took part in a formal ceremony at Lake Tarawera to mark the 400th Rural Connectivity Group tower... More>>


Christian Hawkesby: Central Banking And Financial Inclusion
There is no shortage of challenges as a central banker in the current environment, with domestic and global inflation too high and persistent, and the recent fragilities exposed by bank failures in the United States and Europe... More>>


Statistics: Annual Inflation 6.7 Percent
The consumers price index increased 6.7 percent in the 12 months to March 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. The 6.7 percent increase follows a 7.2 percent increase in the 12 months to December 2022... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 