Employment Indicators: March 2023
Friday, 28 April 2023, 10:41 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Employment indicators provide an early indication of
changes in the labour market.
Key
facts
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs
for the March 2023 month (compared with the February 2023
month) were:
- all industries – up 0.4 percent
(9,277 jobs) to 2.36 million filled jobs
- primary
industries – up 0.2 percent (196
jobs)
- goods-producing industries – up 0.7 percent
(3,337 jobs)
- service industries – up 0.3 percent
(6,018 jobs).
Visit our website to
read this information release and to download CSV
files:
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more