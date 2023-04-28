Avanti Finance Named Best Non-Bank Lender At 2023 NZMA Awards For Second Year In A Row

Avanti Finance has been named the best non-bank lender in New Zealand for the second year running at the 2023 New Zealand Mortgage Awards.

This achievement comes on the back of Avanti Finance being confirmed as the second largest non-bank lender in NZ for the second year in a row in the 2022 Financial Institutions Performance Survey (FIPs) report.

"We are thrilled to be recognised as the best non-bank lender in New Zealand once again," General Manager Property Ian Boyce says. "Our team is committed to providing our clients with the best possible service, and it's an honour to have our work recognised by industry experts."

The survey is based on feedback from mortgage advisers and brokers across New Zealand.

We are also proud to have sponsored the Adviser of the Year - Specialist Lending award, congratulations to Satyan Mehra from iConsult.

"This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team," CEO Mark Mountcastle says. "As we keep growing, we continue to provide excellent service to our introducers and customers."

