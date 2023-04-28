Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Avanti Finance Named Best Non-Bank Lender At 2023 NZMA Awards For Second Year In A Row

Friday, 28 April 2023, 6:54 pm
Press Release: Avanti Finance

Avanti Finance has been named the best non-bank lender in New Zealand for the second year running at the 2023 New Zealand Mortgage Awards.

This achievement comes on the back of Avanti Finance being confirmed as the second largest non-bank lender in NZ for the second year in a row in the 2022 Financial Institutions Performance Survey (FIPs) report.

"We are thrilled to be recognised as the best non-bank lender in New Zealand once again," General Manager Property Ian Boyce says. "Our team is committed to providing our clients with the best possible service, and it's an honour to have our work recognised by industry experts."

The survey is based on feedback from mortgage advisers and brokers across New Zealand.

We are also proud to have sponsored the Adviser of the Year - Specialist Lending award, congratulations to Satyan Mehra from iConsult.

"This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team," CEO Mark Mountcastle says. "As we keep growing, we continue to provide excellent service to our introducers and customers."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Avanti Finance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

TradeMe: Rents Soar For Small Properties
Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said the March 2023 figures show rents for apartments and small houses (1-2 bedroom) were soaring... More>>


Seafood NZ: Welcomes Draft Industry Transformation Plan
Seafood New Zealand Chief Executive Dr Jeremy Helson says the fishing industry shares the Government’s vision of improving the environmental performance of commercial fisheries... More>>

Reserve Bank: Proposes To Ease LVR Restrictions
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua is proposing to ease mortgage loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions. LVR restrictions promote financial stability by limiting high-risk mortgage... More>>

INZBC: India & New Zealand: A Relationship Ready For Its Next Phase
The India New Zealand Business Council today releases a discussion document titled: India & New Zealand, A Relationship Ready For Its Next Phase, submitted to the government... More>>


Digitl: Minister Andersen marks RCG milestone
This week the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications Ginny Andersen took part in a formal ceremony at Lake Tarawera to mark the 400th Rural Connectivity Group tower... More>>


Christian Hawkesby: Central Banking And Financial Inclusion
There is no shortage of challenges as a central banker in the current environment, with domestic and global inflation too high and persistent, and the recent fragilities exposed by bank failures in the United States and Europe... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 