Avanti Finance Proudly Supports Adviser Of The Year - Specialist Lending Award At NZMA Awards

Avanti Finance is pleased to be an events sponsor for the Adviser of the Year - Specialist Lending award. This award recognises exceptional achievement and performance within the specialist lending sector, which supports all borrowers.

As an events sponsor, Avanti Finance is proud to support the industry and its outstanding professionals. We recognise the role advisers play to support clients and is committed to promoting excellence within the industry.

"We are honoured to have been a part of such a prestigious event, and would like to congratulate winner Satyan Mehra from iConsult for their exceptional achievement," General Manager Ian Boyce says. "We are proud to support the specialist lending sector and the event, and look forward to working with you in the future."

Avanti Finance also won the best non-bank lender in New Zealand for the second year running at The New Zealand Mortgage awards.

