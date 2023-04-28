Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Invercargill Couple “stunned Mullets” After $17.25 Million Powerball Win

Friday, 28 April 2023, 6:56 pm
Press Release: lotto nz

With the click of a button, an Invercargill couple’s lives changed forever after winning $17.25 million with Powerball First Division.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, are “still shocked. It’s turned our world upside down!”

The woman bought a Powerball ticket on MyLotto early Wednesday morning, but it wasn’t until after the draw that evening that she remembered to check it.

“I logged in and checked my ticket, not thinking about it. But when I saw my numbers line up, followed by the words ‘Major Prize Winner,’ I immediately showed my husband.

“I didn’t even really see how much it was, but he stared at the screen, looked at me, and said, ‘Do you know how much that is?’

“I was completely oblivious. I thought it said $17,000. When he told me it was 17 million, I just said, oh my gosh,” the woman said.

The man, on the other hand, thought he’d been pranked. “I kept asking her, ‘Is this a joke? You’re joking, right?”

After realising they were, in fact, New Zealand’s latest multi-millionaires, the couple sat like “stunned mullets” before bursting into laughter, followed by tears. “I’m surprised I didn’t have a heart attack!” the man joked.

The rollercoaster of emotions was hard to contain. “We struggled to keep a straight face in front of our children. They kept asking what was going on.

“We were buzzing – you could feel it in the air,” the man said.

After a sleepless night, the next day proved just as surreal. “I took a screenshot of the ticket and kept looking at it and smiling throughout the day. I must have looked like a madman!” the man said.

With their prize officially claimed, the couple are looking forward to the future.

“The win is going to help our family so much,” the woman said. “After everything calms down a bit, we’d like to celebrate somewhere nice with the kids, but we plan to keep working and living life like normal.”

“We honestly never thought this would happen. It’s amazing!” the woman said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from lotto nz on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

TradeMe: Rents Soar For Small Properties
Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said the March 2023 figures show rents for apartments and small houses (1-2 bedroom) were soaring... More>>


Seafood NZ: Welcomes Draft Industry Transformation Plan
Seafood New Zealand Chief Executive Dr Jeremy Helson says the fishing industry shares the Government’s vision of improving the environmental performance of commercial fisheries... More>>

Reserve Bank: Proposes To Ease LVR Restrictions
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua is proposing to ease mortgage loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions. LVR restrictions promote financial stability by limiting high-risk mortgage... More>>

INZBC: India & New Zealand: A Relationship Ready For Its Next Phase
The India New Zealand Business Council today releases a discussion document titled: India & New Zealand, A Relationship Ready For Its Next Phase, submitted to the government... More>>


Digitl: Minister Andersen marks RCG milestone
This week the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications Ginny Andersen took part in a formal ceremony at Lake Tarawera to mark the 400th Rural Connectivity Group tower... More>>


Christian Hawkesby: Central Banking And Financial Inclusion
There is no shortage of challenges as a central banker in the current environment, with domestic and global inflation too high and persistent, and the recent fragilities exposed by bank failures in the United States and Europe... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 