Climate Change Commission Says Clean Car Discount A Winner

The Clean Car Discount is one of the best performing climate policies New Zealand has, driving faster than expected uptake of electric vehicles, slashing emissions and the country's bill for fuel imports, says Drive Electric Chair Mark Gilbert.

The Climate Change Commission's draft advice released this week shows that the "uptake of low-emissions vehicles has grown rapidly since the introduction of the Clean Car Discount in 2021*, exceeding Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport’s modelled impact of the Clean Car policy package".

Drive Electric analysis shows the reduction in emissions of vehicles imported since the policy came into effect will save 2m tonnes of emissions over the vehicles' lives, and $100m a year in petrol and diesel. Consumer research shows New Zealanders support the Clean Car Discount, with 52% supporting and only 20% opposing.

"The Clean Car Discount is one of the best climate policies we have. It's cutting emissions and reducing our dependence on imports of foreign oil, which is contributing to our current account deficit," says Gilbert.

"Drive Electric has written to political parties with our election manifesto calling on them to maintain support for Kiwi families and businesses to switch to low emissions vehicles. These incentives are working.

This view is reiterated by the Commission, which says, "The rapidly climbing share of EVs in vehicles new to Aotearoa New Zealand needs to continue growing throughout the second emissions budget, with sustained support."

Gilbert continues, "The Commission's draft advice is also pretty clear on the need to rapidly ramp up private and public charging infrastructure (recommendation 17), in particular by identifying and removing barriers to investment, such as the first mover disadvantages that can arise when connecting charging points to electricity networks.

"Now is the time to be stepping on the accelerator in our efforts to convert the vehicle fleet to electricity. It's not time to pump the brakes," said Gilbert.

* The Clean Car Discount provides incentives for buyers of newly registered low emissions vehicles and fees for importers of high emissions vehicles.

© Scoop Media

