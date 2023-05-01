Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Icehouse Board Boost Impact, Welcoming Heavy-hitting Talent

Monday, 1 May 2023, 5:50 am
Press Release: The Icehouse

Leading business growth organisation The Icehouse welcomes two new board members as it celebrates 21 years as the impact player for midsize business leaders in Aotearoa.

Lindsay Zwart, Chief Enterprise Director at One NZ (formerly Vodafone New Zealand) is joining the board, alongside Ex-finance Minister and Minister of Economic Development, Steven Joyce.

“We’re excited to have Steven and Lindsay join the already strong board. Our impact driven team and board are our secret sauce that allows The Icehouse midsize business community to grow, learn, and thrive together while they’re in our programme and beyond,” comments Chairman David Downs.

“Steven and Lindsay bring new skills and a national perspective to our organisation, which is already known for maximising impact for midsize business leaders in Aotearoa.”

Over 4,000 NZ businesses have seen a 2.5x boost to their growth through The Icehouse programmes, such as the flagship Owner Manager Programme.

Joyce is well known to the New Zealand business sector, starting his own professional career as a founder and Chief Executive of RadioWorks, which Joyce sold in 2001. He then entered into a successful career in politics, holding multiple ministerial portfolios.

“As Minister for Economic Development I could see every day that the powerhouse of the New Zealand economy is the midsize business sector.The Icehouse is a respected and trusted partner that delivers real impact with these growing companies,” comments Joyce.

“It’s a difficult time currently for many businesses. I’m keen to see The Icehouse doing even more to help business leaders develop themselves and their companies, and by extension, our wider economy.”

Zwart agrees, and says that the opportunity to have a real impact for New Zealand is so appealing.

“The Icehouse has been a partner with One NZ (previously Vodafone) and I have seen how business leaders benefit from the training and advice they provide. As a charity, I know The Icehouse is there for the long term benefit of New Zealanders.”

Joyce and Zwart join board members David Downs (chairman), Anne Catley, Nicole Buisson, Simon Bennett and Wendy Kerr, working with the management team including CEO – Growth, Liz Wotherspoon. Joyce will also join the board of Icehouse Ventures, the venture capital company majority-owned by The Icehouse.

