Building Belonging: Paving The Way For More Inclusivity In The Trades

Monday, 1 May 2023, 5:59 am
Press Release: 818 Entertainment

WAIHANGA ARA RAU CONSTRUCTION AND INFRASTRUCTURE WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL AND BCITO TE PŪKENGA LAUNCH:

BUILDING BELONGING: PAVING THE WAY FOR MORE INCLUSIVITY IN THE TRADES.

Free resources are now available for trade employers. They include a new podcast series, video series and interactive training modules for employers. The aim of these resources is to create inclusive worksites and a construction and infrastructure sector that is better for everyone.

These resources are a joint initiative by Waihanga Ara Rau, the Workforce Development Council for Construction and Infrastructure and BCITO Te Pūkenga. They are a response to a request from the construction and infrastructure industry to support employers and business owners through upskilling in leadership, business resilience, and diversity.

Philip Aldridge, CE of Waihanga Ara Rau announced, “We’re pleased to offer Building Belonging in response to the upskilling and growth needs of our industry. This suite of free resources for trade employers, created with our partner BCITO Te Pūkenga include a podcast series, videos, articles, and interactive training modules to help pave the way for more inclusiveness in the trades.”

In the Building Belonging podcast series, hosts Genevieve Black and Chris Donnelly talk to industry leaders about how they create worksites that are inclusive for everyone.

The five-part interview video series, also hosted by Genevieve and Chris, features key industry employers, providers, and associations, as well as apprentices and subject matter experts. This series tackles topics such as gender diversity, sexual harassment, recruitment, retention and how to become a better people manager, and each topic includes an informative article.

Chris Donnelly, builder and co-host of the Building Belonging podcast and video series says, “As an employer, I am more than aware of the challenges we all face in the trades. Taking part in creating these resources has been an honour and working with Genevieve has been fantastic. It’s important to me that we provide tools to help our industry look after our people.”

Nine interactive training modules have also been developed covering:

  1. Numeracy and literacy in construction
  2. Creating a learning space
  3. Tips and tricks for numeracy
  4. Tips and tricks for literacy
  5. Tips and tricks for communication
  6. Diversity and inclusion
  7. Cultural awareness
  8. Cultural awareness in practice
  9. Mental health and wellbeing

Jason Hungerford, Executive Director of BCITO Business Division of Te Pūkenga says, “These interactive training modules give employers the tools and resources to help them be the best employers they can be and support their apprentices to deliver the best work in a safe and inclusive workplace. All the interactive modules are specifically developed in collaboration with key subject matter experts to support employers and business owners to upskill to become better leaders with more sustainable businesses.”

Available for free, the podcast, video and article resources that support leadership, resilience, and diversity in the trades are at: https://www.tradecareers.co/ with the interactive training modules available at www.builtbyyou.nz

Building Belonging is a collaborative project between Waihanga Ara Rau Workforce Development Council and BCITO Te Pūkenga and is funded through TEC.

