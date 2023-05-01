Simon Bridges Announced Chair Of CC Group

Simon Bridges has been appointed CC Group Chair, a 32-year-old commercial and residential services company with franchise operations Crewcut lawnmowing and Crewcare commercial cleaning and building maintenance in its stable. The group includes the decontamination business Chemcare, CC Facilities Management, contract labour business CC Workforce and training organisation, the Welding Academy.

CC Group has 441 franchises, a head office team of 40 and a $31 million to $45 million expected revenue for head office in the year to March 2024.

Group CEO David Serville says the company is thrilled to have the former politician and lawyer to steer the board.

“Simon brings a wealth of experience to benefit our senior leadership group, and there is a strong alignment between his other roles and our interests. His network gets us that little closer to the key decision-makers in government, where some of our contracts are dedicated.

“Along with the announcement of Simon as Chair, we have appointed our first board. This is a step up in both business discipline and governance. This will allow us as a group to go to the next level.”

Serville said a significant restructuring of Crewcare, the commercial cleaning franchise and one of the group’s cornerstone brands, over the last 12 months has prepared the company for growth.

“We hit a glass ceiling with our prior team in Crewcare, which is traditionally our number two company in size. Our first move to scale and grow again was to appoint a new GM from outside the industry, which we have done. The team did not support this appointment at the time, and they all left for greener pastures. We have also appointed a new squad for Crewcare from outside the industry, and in January, this returned to profit. We are now confident this business will reach new heights and challenge our number one company, Crewcut.

“As a business, we have done so much work to improve the team and system, and it’s exciting to see the upward movement. Every month we are setting new records.”

Bridges says he looks forward to adding value to the company.

“This is a family-owned business that was started by David himself more than 32 years ago; it has grown strongly and can continue for some time to come. While built on offering traditional services such as lawn mowing and cleaning, the business is underpinned by best-practice sustainability and cultural competency. Over the next while, it will be exciting to watch the group’s massive commitment to AI technology.”

© Scoop Media

