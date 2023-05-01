The Helen Clark Foundation Welcomes New Executive Director, Murray Bruges

The Helen Clark Foundation is pleased to announce that Murray Bruges has been appointed as its new Executive Director.

Murray comes to the Foundation from his role as Manager, NZ Government Affairs at Fonterra Co-operative Group in Auckland, where he specialised in resource management and environmental policy. From 2011 to 2020, Murray worked for the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in a range of roles focused on trade, economic, tech and climate policy, including a three year posting to the New Zealand Consulate General in Los Angeles. Earlier in his career, Murray worked for the Ministry of Fisheries on a range of policy issues. He lives in Auckland with his wife and son.

Murray says he is looking forward to getting settled into the Executive Director role, and building on the Foundation’s existing track record as a cutting edge public policy think tank. “Since it began in 2019, the Helen Clark Foundation has brought clarity and insight to some of the most important long-term issues facing Aotearoa New Zealand, proposing practical and fair responses to complex challenges. I am excited to have the opportunity to build on that reputation and take the organisation forward in new directions.”

The Helen Clark Foundation is an independent public policy think tank. Launched in 2019, the foundation publishes research and discussion papers on economic, social and environmental issues that are meaningful for the future of Aotearoa New Zealand’s society. The Foundation is focused on reducing inequality and ensuring sustainable futures for all New Zealanders.

