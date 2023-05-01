Kiwis Vote For Charities To Receive Free NZ Post Courier Services

NZ Post is calling on Kiwis to vote for their favourite community organisation from the 12 selected for this year’s Delivering for Good programme. Delivering for Good is NZ Post’s community support programme which provides a year of free courier services to selected charities and social enterprises.

Heading into its third year, the programme selects around a dozen community groups each year to receive a year’s worth of free courier services.

The public then gets a chance to vote for the organisation they want to see receive a second year’s worth of free courier deliveries. Voting for this year’s winner starts today and is open until Sunday 14 May.

From a record number of community organisations whoappliedthis year,here arethecharities and social enterprise organisations Post will be supporting with free courier services in FY23-24.Your vote will help one of them receive an extra years’ worth:

Arthritis NZ

Asthma New Zealand

Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand

Heart Kids NZ

The Little Miracles Trust

The Lucy Foundation

Kilmarnock

Ripple

Neighbours Aotearoa

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren

Digital Inclusion Alliance

Able

“Most charities rely on donations, grants and volunteer support to survive and every dollar counts for them,” saysCarolynnGubb,Community and Social Impact manager at NZ Post.

“By providing free courier services, we're helping these organisations free up resources which they can then use to expand and develop new areas of their work. It means they can help more people and have an even greater impact.”

One such example is Sweet Louise, which supports New Zealanders living with incurable breast cancer.

Gubb says the business launched the Delivering for Good programme to make this kind of difference in the day-to-day running of the country’s charities and to promote connection, belonging and inclusion across Aotearoa.

“We know how vital the work of charities and social organisations is in supporting our communities,” she says. “As part of our social contribution, we wanted to help support that work in an authentic way.

Gubb says organisations currently in the programme include one that provides work and training opportunities for refugee and migrant women.

“Another organisation was able to redivert what would have been spent on couriers into growing their workforce and creating more job opportunities for minority groups,” she says.

In the past two years it has been running, Delivering for Good has supported 25 organisations with over 60,000 free courier deliveries saving around $500K for participating organisations.

Sweet Louise CEO Catrin Devonald says her team was ecstatic to win last year’s public vote, which have them an additional year of free courier services.

“I don’t think we realised what a difference it was going to make,” she says.

As part of its service, Sweet Louise sends support packs and vouchers to its members and their families – and without the usual courier costs, the charity has been able to offer all-important extras like donated Mother’s Day gifts and Christmas presents.

Voting underway

This year’spublic votefor the People’s Choicelaunches today (Monday, 1 May).Voting is open for two weeksand the winner will be revealed on May 22.

To vote, visit our website to read about the 12 organisations chosen to receive one year of free courier services and cast your vote online for the one you’d like to see receive an additional year.

© Scoop Media