Transporting New Zealand Interim Chief Executive

Monday, 1 May 2023, 1:11 pm
Press Release: la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand

Following Nick Leggett’s departure to Infrastructure New Zealand at the end of April, Dom Kalasih becomes the Interim Chief Executive of Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand. Board Chair Warwick Wilshier says "Dom is passionate about road transport and his General Manager role over the last 15 months here will mean a relatively easy transition. His experience and extensive understanding of the sector will ensure Transporting New Zealand continue bringing value to the sector."

Dom has a diverse career in road transport and particularly the heavy freight side, including nearly a decade at what is now Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, a few years at the Ministry of Transport as Heavy Vehicle Safety Advisor and over a decade at Z Energy with several roles in areas including logistics, business development and health and safety.

Dom’s voluntary roles include Immediate Past President of the Institute of Road Transport Engineers NZ, member of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, and Board member and Officer of the International Forum for Heavy Vehicle Transport & Technology. Dom’s broad understanding across heavy transport matters is demonstrated by him co-authoring and presenting papers internationally on matters including increased vehicle productivity, fuel efficiency and performance-based standards.

Dom says "I’m looking forward to playing a bigger leadership role navigating our way through the many complex challenges our industry is facing, both current and future"

About Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand

Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand is the peak national membership association representing the road freight transport industry. Our members operate urban, rural and inter- regional commercial freight transport services throughout the country.

New Zealand’s road freight transport industry employs 33,000 people (1.2% of the total workforce), and has a gross annual turnover in the order of $6 billion. This is part of a wider transport sector that employs 108,000 people and contributes 4.8 percent of New Zealand’s GDP.

