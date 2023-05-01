NHR Group Expands To Pukekohe, Franklin

NHR Group is continuing its Auckland region expansion to meet the needs of those who require a commercial rental or leased vehicle in Pukekohe, Franklin.

With the acquisition Franklin Truck and Car Rentals, NHR Group now has four locations to choose from across New Zealand – North Harbour, South Auckland, Franklin, and Christchurch.

Building on Franklin Truck and Car Rentals legacy, NHR Group brings their experience in truck rentals and leasing with their comprehensive selection of trucks, vans, minibuses, utes and cars available on site to help you move your home, deliver goods, or get your team and whānau to where they need to be. They supply the vehicles trusted to accomplish what’s important to companies, communities, and families around New Zealand.

Phil Arras, CEO of NHR Group says that “we are 100 percent kiwi owned and proud to be expanding into Franklin this month, after opening in South Auckland back in March.”

“We know our local customers are looking forward to the expanded range of fleet that NHR Group will make available to Franklin, and the site at 200 Manukau Road in Pukekohe is a great addition to our Group. With excellent nationwide customer service and more than 550 vehicles available across the group, we are continuing to build a better and bigger business, structured into three divisions, rental, lease, and film and events, over more locations.” continues Arras.

NHR Group continues to build its reputation for a strong customer focused culture. If you are a first-time hirer, their friendly staff will be happy to help you pick the best vehicle for your task and walk you through every aspect of your vehicle’s operation.

Commercial customers continue to enjoy NHR Group’s large range of vehicles and competitive pricing. With the current economic climate their long-term rental packages or leasing options, tailored specifically to their customers’ requirements, are a very popular with many clients eager to take the opportunity to free up capital and gain the vehicle fleet flexibility needed to get their jobs done on time and on budget.

“We are looking forward to serving the Franklin and North Waikato communities and have so much to offer in terms of minibuses for social groups, churches, and schools, and specialised vehicles for film, television and events, and our extensive range of large and small box, flatbed and specialist trucks, as well as cargo vans, utes and cars,” concludes Arras.

The Franklin/Pukekohe branch team are ready to welcome you on site at 200 Manukau Road, Pukekohe. And the North Harbour branch at 255 Bush Road Albany, South Auckland at 635 Gt South Road, Manukau and Christchurch at 23 Commerce Crescent, Islington are still going strong.

For more information and to book a vehicle, please visit www.nhrgroup.co.nz or call 0800 110 110.

© Scoop Media

