Electric Vehicle Imports Continue To Climb

Tuesday, 2 May 2023, 10:49 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Imports of fully electric vehicles more than doubled in value during the 12 months to March 2023, amid a series high for vehicle imports, according to data released by Stats NZ.

The total value of passenger motor vehicles imported in the 12 months to March 2023 was $6.8 billion – an increase of 13 percent on the previous year. This represents the largest value of vehicles purchased within any 12 months to March.

Rises in imports were seen across vehicles of all reduced-emission propulsion methods, with electric vehicle imports having the highest increase of 127 percent, to $1.23 billion. Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and the less common plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) increased 79 percent (to $1.12 billion) and 123 percent (to $176 million), respectively.

The combination of all passenger internal combustion vehicles increased 1.7 percent, to $5.6 billion.

