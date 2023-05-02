TPT Group Holdings Announces New Appointments To Board Of Directors

TPT Group Holdings (NZ) Limited, a family-owned local investment company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Ferris as an Independent Director and Amy Johnson as a Future Director to its board of directors.

Pictured from left: Robert Ferris, Mike Marr, Amy Johnson, Graeme Hansen, and Brendan Wood

Bringing a wealth of experience and expertise, Robert Ferris has had a very successful career in the electrical industry, serving in senior executive positions, including General Manager and Managing Director, during his 18-year tenure at Electrix, one of New Zealand's largest Electrical and Gas contracting companies. His leadership oversaw a period of sustained growth, and he has gained significant commercial experience, particularly in the Power Industry. Robert holds an NZCE Electrical and has previously held governance roles at industry-based EEA and the PEET at the University of Canterbury. His focus on people and safety makes him an invaluable addition to the TPT Group board.

Amy Johnson, a distinguished thought leader in Enterprise Business Technology and AI, brings a unique blend of business acumen and technological prowess to the board. As a global citizen, studying at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, she has established herself as a respected figure in the field. Amy returned to New Zealand to co-found a highly successful global AI and Customer Experience Technology company, where she currently serves as Chief Customer Experience Officer and COO. With deep knowledge of enterprise systems, digital customer experience, customer journeys, and AI transformation, Amy is well-equipped to drive tangible returns for enterprises and their customers. She also serves as a Director of MyWave Limited and Closeburn Station Management Company Ltd.

Mike Marr, the Group Managing Director of TPT Group, expressed his excitement about the new appointments, stating, "It is great to have Robert and Amy joining the board. They bring a wealth of experience and wisdom while aligning with our business values."

TPT Group Holdings is known for its diversified portfolio, encompassing businesses in electronic security, information technology, information and communication technology, artificial intelligence and the internet of things, finance and leasing, and commercial and industrial property. Over the past 23 years, the company has achieved strong growth through successful start-up ventures, strategic acquisitions, and strong organic expansion. With a continued focus on market capability, TPT Group remains committed to acquiring businesses to further enhance its offerings.

Moreover, TPT Group is pleased to announce the consolidation of its technology business under the banner of Advanced Group (www.advancedgroup.co.nz). While the subsidiaries Advanced Security, ASGSPL, IT Engine, Cablenet, and ASG Technologies will retain their current brands, they will operate as part of the Advanced Group. This convergence establishes Advanced Group as one of the largest technical service providers in New Zealand, with 24 offices nationwide.

Graeme Hansen, the Independent Director and Chair of TPT Group, expressed his confidence in the new appointments, stating, “Robert and Amy are welcome additions to the board. They arrive at a time when New Zealand enterprises are facing new waves of challenge and opportunity. The consolidation of our leading-edge businesses under the Advanced Group banner positions us well for continuing growth and achievement”.

Advanced Group services large corporate and government entities across New Zealand.

About TPT Group

TPT Group Holdings (NZ) Limited www.tptgroup.co.nz is a family-owned local investment company with a diverse portfolio spanning electronic security, information technology, information and communication technology, artificial intelligence and the internet of things, finance and leasing, as well as commercial and industrial property. With a history of successful start-ups, strategic acquisitions, and organic growth, TPT Group is committed to expanding its market capability through continual business development.

Wholly owned subsidiaries include Cablenet, Advanced Security, IT Engine, Technology Leasing, Promessa Property Group, ASGSPL, ASG Technologies, and TPT Group Investments.

