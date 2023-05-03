Talented Young Farmers Shine At FMG Young Farmer Of The Year Regional Finals

Competitors have been selected, all regional finals have concluded, and the journey towards the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final for Season 55 is underway.

Seven FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Finalists, 14 FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year teams (28 competitors) and 21 AgriKidsNZ teams (63 competitors) will be heading to Timaru to battle it out for the top awards, this July.

It’s been an exciting start to the year as some of New Zealand's most talented young farmers were showcased. The events brought together passionate and skilled young farmers from across the country, with each contestant demonstrating their understanding of the food and fibre sector and their commitment to the future of the industry.

The competition was fierce, with each young farmer putting their best foot forward in the hopes of securing a place in the Grand Final. Volunteer teams tested contestants' knowledge and skill across a range of disciplines, including animal husbandry, crop management, innovation, and sustainability. Participants also had to compete in a range of practical challenges, including everything from fencing to tree planting, crutching to machinery management.

Lynda Coppersmith, Chief Executive of NZ Young Farmers, spoke about the importance of the FMG Young Farmer of the Year competition in inspiring and supporting the next generation of farmers.

"The FMG Young Farmer of the Year competition is an essential part of the agricultural industry, and we are proud to provide a platform for young farmers to showcase their skills and knowledge.

It is great to see the level of talent on display at the Regional Finals, and we are looking forward to the Grand Final to see who will take out the titles for Season 55.”

Held across three days in Timaru from the 6th to the 8th of July 2023, the Grand Final will be action-packed with hundreds of people expected to be in attendance.

The Grand Final also coincides with the New Zealand Young Farmers AGM, New Holland NZYF National Awards and NZYF Tournament Series national finals.

For more information on the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final, please visit www.youngfarmers.co.nz/contest/grand-final-season-55.

