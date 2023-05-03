Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Maritime Union: Aviation Fuel Problems Were Predicted

Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 6:26 pm
Press Release: Maritime Union of New Zealand

Repeated problems with aviation fuel supplies highlight how badly global fuel companies have let New Zealand down, says the Maritime Union.

Another bad batch of aviation fuel has resulted in shortages and rationing for flights, the third incident in a year.

The Maritime Union is one of the founders of the Save Our Tankers campaign last year to keep the now-closed Marsden Point refinery operating and coastal oil tankers in service.

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the current situation is a result of allowing New Zealand fuel security to come second to the profit margins of overseas corporates.

He says the potential for fuel supply issues was flagged repeatedly by maritime industry professionals.

“The oil companies rubbished concerns, but they have gone very quiet as they fail again and again to deliver.”

Mr Harrison says if New Zealand had its own refinery and tankers, it would have the ability to reprocess ‘off spec’ fuel locally, reducing the risk of disruption.

He says overseas oil companies have now made New Zealand dependent on refined fuel supplies arriving from refineries in the Northern Hemisphere.

A report prepared for the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment in 2020 warned without refining capacity at Marsden Point, there was no capability to reprocess an off-spec shipment at Marsden Point.

Two New Zealand crewed and flagged coastal tankers were taken out of service earlier in 2022 after oil companies shut down Marsden Point refinery and moved to a direct import model.

Mr Harrison says there is a need for refining capability in New Zealand and a fleet of New Zealand coastal tankers to provide dedicated local service and redundancy in case of emergency situations.

“New Zealand tankers could even carry out a trans-Tasman run if required to ensure continuity of supply.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Maritime Union of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Project Huriwaka: Manawa Energy Advances Wind Farm In Central North Island
Renewable energy developer and generator Manawa Energy has secured the rights to develop a circa 230-megawatt wind generation project in the central North Island, between Taihape and Waiouru. More>>


TradeMe: Rents Soar For Small Properties

Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said the March 2023 figures show rents for apartments and small houses (1-2 bedroom) soared. More>>


Seafood NZ: Welcomes Draft Transformation Plan

Seafood New Zealand Chief Executive Dr Jeremy Helson says fishing industry shares Government’s vision of improving the environmental performance of commercial fisheries.
More>>


INZBC: India/New Zealand Relationship

The India New Zealand Business Council releases a discussion document - 'India & New Zealand: A Relationship Ready For Its Next Phase' - and submits to government. More>>


Digital: Minister Andersen marks RCG milestone

This week the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications Ginny Andersen took part in a formal ceremony at Lake Tarawera to mark the 400th Rural Connectivity Group tower. More>>



Christian Hawkesby: Central Banking & Financial Inclusion

There is no shortage of challenges in the current environment, with domestic and global inflation too high and persistent, and recent fragilities exposed by bank failures in the US & Europe. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 