Vanuatu Arts & Craft In Auckland

Pacific Trade Invest NZ has worked with the Australian Government-funded Vanuatu Skills Partnership who, in collaboration with the Auckland Museum Store, are introducing Vanuatu Arts & Crafts to New Zealand.

The Vanuatu Arts & Crafts Showcase will feature traditional and contemporary forms and techniques including baskets, fans, bags, containers, carving and beading.

It will be hosted by the Auckland Museum Store from 9 May – 21 May.

Most of these products have never been available for sale in the international market.

Three ni Vanuatu artists will also be attending the invitation-only opening night event.

The makers are from remote rural communities in Vanuatu and are members of ‘handicraft hubs’ – the Malampa Handicraft Centre, Torba Handicraft Cooperative, and Ambae Craft Associations.

Members of these handicraft hubs are mostly women. They work within an integrated, community-led approach to sell their products across Vanuatu – and now for the first time overseas to Aotearoa New Zealand.

The Vanuatu artists are:

Christina Sirig - President Vetimboso Craft Association, weaver - Vetimboso Village, Vanualava. Weaver (brown long shopping baskets etc)

- President Vetimboso Craft Association, weaver - Vetimboso Village, Vanualava. Weaver (brown long shopping baskets etc) Jonaston Manar (Christina's husband) - Vetimboso Village. Weaver and carver.

(Christina's husband) - Vetimboso Village. Weaver and carver. Patricia Mataru - Malampa Handicraft Centre, Malekula. Pandanus weaver.

