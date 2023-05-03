Vanuatu Arts & Craft In Auckland

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 8:28 pm
Pacific Trade Invest NZ has worked with the Australian Government-funded Vanuatu Skills Partnership who, in collaboration with the Auckland Museum Store, are introducing Vanuatu Arts & Crafts to New Zealand.

The Vanuatu Arts & Crafts Showcase will feature traditional and contemporary forms and techniques including baskets, fans, bags, containers, carving and beading.

It will be hosted by the Auckland Museum Store from 9 May – 21 May.

Most of these products have never been available for sale in the international market.

Three ni Vanuatu artists will also be attending the invitation-only opening night event.

The makers are from remote rural communities in Vanuatu and are members of ‘handicraft hubs’ – the Malampa Handicraft Centre, Torba Handicraft Cooperative, and Ambae Craft Associations.

Members of these handicraft hubs are mostly women. They work within an integrated, community-led approach to sell their products across Vanuatu – and now for the first time overseas to Aotearoa New Zealand.

The Vanuatu artists are:

  • Christina Sirig - President Vetimboso Craft Association, weaver - Vetimboso Village, Vanualava. Weaver (brown long shopping baskets etc)
  • Jonaston Manar (Christina's husband) - Vetimboso Village. Weaver and carver.
  • Patricia Mataru - Malampa Handicraft Centre, Malekula. Pandanus weaver.

