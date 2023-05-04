Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Enviro NZ To Bring All Its Businesses Under Single Brand

Thursday, 4 May 2023, 2:17 pm
Press Release: Enviro NZ

Leading environmental services company Enviro NZ will bring all of its brands together as one from 1 June 2023 – to reflect the company’s focus on making it easier for New Zealanders to shift to a more sustainable way of life.

“Doing the right thing by the environment has never been more important. Everyone has a part to play but it is not always easy to do,” says Chief Executive Chris Aughton. "At Enviro NZ our role is to help customers and local communities tackle New Zealand’s throwaway culture and keep these valuable resources in circulation – we do this by delivering waste and recycling solutions that make a difference.

“We’ve been carrying out our work under several overlapping brands. People know us as EnviroWaste, ChemWaste, EnviroEarth, EnviroWay and Enviro NZ. This has caused confusion about who we are and what we’re here to do. That needs to change.”

From 1 June, the company’s portfolio of brands will all be known simply as Enviro NZ. The company will continue to provide the same essential services while introducing new solutions for the future.

“This is not just a new name or new look. We’ve spent a lot of time engaging with people in the communities we serve, our customers and our employees, to really understand what’s important to them and what they need from us to create a more sustainable future. This has led us to our new company vision – a New Zealand where protecting the environment is second nature,” says Aughton.

“To bring our vision to life, we’re focused on empowering change. As a strategic partner for every sector of the economy, Enviro NZ will continue to develop and invest in solutions that help New Zealanders reduce their waste footprint. We are committed to improving the recovery, reuse and repurposing of valuable materials – like the organics we collect and turn into compost and the renewable energy we create from the things people throw out.

“Working under one brand and as one team, we can really help lead a positive difference,” he says.

Enviro NZ will launch a new visual identity and website on 1 June and the full brand transition will happen over the next two-years.

For more: https://environz.co.nz/change.html

