Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commission Grants Clearance For Passive Mobile Tower Assets Deal

Friday, 5 May 2023, 10:03 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission


The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for Connexa Limited (Connexa) to acquire certain passive mobile telecommunications infrastructure assets from Two Degrees Networks Limited and Two Degrees Mobile Limited (2degrees).

The proposed acquisition would see Connexa, which owns the passive mobile tower assets formerly owned by Spark, acquire the passive infrastructure assets of 2degrees.

‘Passive’ mobile telecommunications infrastructure comprises the structures capable of hosting ‘active’ telecommunications assets. It can include underlying land interests, as well as physical structures such as towers, poles and fencing, as well as power systems and electricity connections. ‘Active’ infrastructure is the infrastructure on which mobile network operators run their mobile networks including antennae, cabinets, radio units, backhaul electronics and electricity meters.

Following the acquisition, Spark’s current shareholding of 34% in Connexa would fall to approximately 17% and it would maintain two directors on the Connexa Board.

In reaching its decision, the Commission considered the potential impact of the acquisition on competition for the supply of passive infrastructure services, and in downstream markets for the wholesale and retail supply of telecommunications services.

Chair Dr John Small said the Commission was satisfied that the acquisition is unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any New Zealand market.

“With the acquisition, there will only be two large national suppliers of passive infrastructure services to mobile network operators (MNOs): Connexa – serving Spark and 2degrees – and FortySouth, serving Vodafone. This compares with three providers if 2degrees’ assets were sold to an independent third party.”

“Given this, and Spark’s ownership interest in Connexa, we had initial concerns about the impact of the acquisition on competition for the supply of these services, and in downstream wholesale and retail telecommunications markets. We therefore published a Statement of Issues to test these concerns.”

After considering submissions in response to the Statement of Issues and other evidence gathered, the Commission is now satisfied that the acquisition is unlikely to substantially lessen competition.

“In passive infrastructure services markets, we consider that Connexa is likely to face sufficient competitive constraint after the acquisition, from a range of sources. First, it will face competition from large scale competitor FortySouth. Second, we consider that MNOs can also viably use small scale suppliers, as they do in Australia. Third, while the acquisition will result in all MNOs no longer providing passive infrastructure services in-house, we consider that self-supply will remain an option for each of them to drive competitive outcomes.

“Further, we are satisfied that the agreements in place between Connexa and 2degrees are sufficiently robust to protect the interests of 2degrees and ensure that competition in downstream telecommunications markets is unlikely to be substantially harmed, including in relation to the roll-out of 5G. The arrangements with 2degrees contain protections relating to both price and the quality of services provided.”

“Finally, we are cognisant that Spark will have an ownership interest in Connexa, as well as directors on its Board. We were concerned to ensure that Spark could not favour its own operations in downstream telecommunications markets at the expense of 2degrees. We were also concerned to ensure that the acquisition does not increase the ability of MNOs to coordinate their behaviour in a way that could harm consumers. We are satisfied that this is unlikely to be the case.”

A public version of the written reasons for the decision will be available on the Commission’s case register in due course.

Background
We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Export NZ: Welcoming Free Trade With UK

ExportNZ celebrates the Government’s announcement that Free Trade Agreement with UK will come into force on 31 May. More>>


Apiculture NZ: Honey Industry Welcomes UK Free Trade Deal

The free trade agreement will see the removal of tariffs on all New Zealand honey into the United Kingdom from 31 May. More>>

Project Huriwaka: Manawa Energy Advances Wind Farm In Central North Island

Renewable energy developer and generator Manawa Energy has secured the rights to develop a circa 230-megawatt wind generation project between Taihape and Waiouru. More>>


Seafood NZ: Welcomes Draft Transformation Plan

Chief Executive Jeremy Helson says fishing industry shares Government’s vision of improving the environmental performance of commercial fisheries.
More>>

TradeMe: Rents Soar For Small Properties

Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said the March 2023 figures show rents for apartments and small houses (1-2 bedroom) soared. More>>


INZBC: India/New Zealand Relationship

The India New Zealand Business Council releases a discussion document - 'India & New Zealand: A Relationship Ready For Its Next Phase' - and submits to government. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 