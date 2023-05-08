Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Waikato Business Awards Open, Launch Event Showcases Last Year’s Winners

Monday, 8 May 2023, 10:16 am
Press Release: Waikato Chamber of Commerce

The Waikato Chamber of Commerce Business Awards are now open and will be officially launched at an event on May 18.

Applications for the prestigious awards, which celebrate the success of local businesses, opened on April 24; aspiring businesses and individuals have until midday June 30 to submit their written entry highlighting the strengths and achievements of their business.

The launch event will see attendees hear from 2022 winners including Supreme award winner Profile Group and Emerging Leader winner Jo Franzen (nee Mickelson). The event will be held at Profile Group’s PPL site in Te Rapa.

Chamber CEO Don Good said he was always impressed by the region’s innovative and high-performance business spirit that shone through in the awards.

“The awards are a superb opportunity for businesses to increase their exposure, and receive professional insights and recommendations on their strategy,” said Good.

Entrants receive detailed feedback from the judge's assessment, which can then be used to grow, develop and improve their business.

“Every year we hear from entrants about how beneficial that feedback is from the judges.”

The judging team of more than 30 Waikato business leaders, headed by the University of Waikato’s Dr Heather Connolly, reviews each application before selecting who will progress to stage two. Stage two involves a two-hour site visit with judges asking questions about the application and the business. Finalists will then be selected, with the winners of each category announced at a Gala Dinner on November 17.

The Chamber will host drop-in info sessions for people wanting to know more about the entry process. These will take place on May 26 and June 23 and are open to everyone. Attendees will receive guidance on how to write an impressive application and learn what stands out to the judges.

For more information about entering the awards or to register to attend the drop-in sessions, visit https://www.waikatochamber.co.nz/business-awards-2023/

The launch event will be held from 4.30-6pm on May 18 at Profile Group’s PPL site, 2 Karewa Place, Te Rapa. To register to attend the launch event visit https://business.waikatochamber.co.nz/events/details/2023-waikato-business-awards-launch-event-4218

 

ENDS

 

Don Good | don.good@waikatochamber.co.nz | 029 8233 533

