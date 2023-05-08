Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Stantec Appoints Dr Roger Vreugdenhil To Lead Aotearoa New Zealand Business

Monday, 8 May 2023, 10:34 pm
Press Release: Stantec

Stantec, a world leader in sustainable design and engineering, has selected seasoned global executive and principal consultant Dr Roger Vreugdenhil as New Zealand Country Leader. He will be responsible for guiding the New Zealand operation to achieve its strategic, financial, and business development goals—critical to the overall success of Stantec’s global business and strategic plan.

‘I returned home to New Zealand after twenty years to take up Stantec’s Advisory Services Sector Leader role,’ says Roger. ‘This new role as Country Leader means I’m even more committed to serve Aotearoa and to be closer to my whānau (family) and whenua (land).’

Roger joined Stantec in 2006, holding several key leadership roles and delivering several significant projects since. Most prominently, he spent 10 years leading a large-scale utility transformation programme to improve operation and maintenance of all Qatar roads and drainage in support of the Qatar National Vision 2030 and FIFA World Cup preparation.

His 30+ year career began with earthquake research in California with the United States Geological Survey and a PhD in seismic liquefaction. This came in handy many years later when, as Practice Leader for Risk Management, Roger was responsible for building a risk model to assist with the rebuild of Christchurch following the devastating earthquake in February 2011 that killed 185 people.

Alongside the Practice Leader role, Roger spent two years as the Chief of Strategy for Asia-Pacific. He also spent several years in Australia where he held numerous senior roles with the Australian Leadership Team, including Strategy Development Manager and Water Resources Sector Leader.

Stantec’s Australia and New Zealand Regional Leader, Ralph Fouche helped select Roger as Aotearoa’s new Country Leader because of his expertise in strategy, communication, stakeholder alignment, innovation, business resilience, and proven ability to achieve breakthrough and sustained business performance. ‘Stantec Aotearoa is at a critical juncture in our history as we continue to successfully grow and deliver community infrastructure for our clients, and Roger’s leadership will provide a fresh perspective on our strategy going forward,’ says Ralph.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Stantec on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


PwC: Strong New Zealand Deal Activity Continues

Analysis finds active pipeline of M&A opportunities have continued during the first quarter of 2023, with trade buyers remaining key players in deal flow. More>>

Commerce Commission: Grants Clearance For Passive Mobile Tower Assets Deal

The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for Connexa Limited (Connexa) to acquire certain passive mobile telecommunications infrastructure assets from Two Degrees Networks Limited and Two Degrees Mobile Limited (2degrees)... More>>


Export NZ: Welcoming Free Trade With UK

ExportNZ celebrates the Government’s announcement that Free Trade Agreement with UK will come into force on 31 May. More>>

Apiculture NZ: Honey Industry Welcomes UK Free Trade Deal

The free trade agreement will see the removal of tariffs on all New Zealand honey into the United Kingdom from 31 May. More>>


Seafood NZ: Welcomes Draft Transformation Plan

Chief Executive Jeremy Helson says fishing industry shares Government’s vision of improving the environmental performance of commercial fisheries.
More>>

TradeMe: Rents Soar For Small Properties

Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said the March 2023 figures show rents for apartments and small houses (1-2 bedroom) soared. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 