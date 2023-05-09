Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Golden Bay And Genesis Partnership Creates Sustainable Solution For Ash From Thermal Power Station

Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 10:48 am
Press Release: Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building has teamed up with Genesis to innovatively use ash from Huntly Power Station as an alternative raw material in cement.

This includes up to 20,000 Tonnes of Pond Ash, also known as Bottom Ash, which is produced each year after coal is used to generate power. The Pond Ash is extracted from existing settling ponds and used in the manufacturing process at Golden Bay as a raw material, assisting the performance of the cement with its technical composition.

“Fletcher Building firmly believes we can play a significant part in a carbon zero and circular future through sustainable innovation. This latest innovation

where we use an ash by-product is another example of us continuing to take positive action to improve the world around us,” says Nick Traber, Fletcher Building’s Chief Executive, Concrete.

The circular solution for the Pond Ash is in addition to the annual 15,000 Tonnes of Fly Ash from Huntly Power Station that Golden Bay is already diverting from landfill and supplying customers, helping them to lower the carbon of the concrete they produce. It also adds to Golden Bay’s decision to access end of life tyres and wood waste as alternative fuels in its cement production process, resulting in the launch last year of EcoSure Cement, New Zealand’s low-carbon general-purpose cement.

Finding circular solutions with companies like Golden Bay is a vital part of Genesis’ focus on sustainability. Genesis’ Chief Operations Officer Rebecca Larking said it was rewarding to see a by-product from creating energy become a raw material in the construction sector. “Having the ash put to good use by Golden Bay is a sustainable win-win for both of us,” says Rebecca Larking.

“Here at Golden Bay, we are driven to decarbonise and achieve 30% less carbon by 2030.Contributing to waste reduction at a large scale for the benefit of all New Zealanders is incredibly exciting. It is a win-win for the environment and for Kiwis who want to use more environmentally friendly products,” says Gian Raffainer, General Manager at Golden Bay.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fletcher Building on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Deep Sea Mining Campaign: TMC Loses Second Major Investor

Bad news mounts for the floundering would-be miner The Metals Company with The Wall Street Journal reporting the divestment of Danish shipping company Maersk. More>>

PwC: Strong New Zealand Deal Activity Continues

Analysis finds active pipeline of M&A opportunities have continued during the first quarter of 2023, with trade buyers remaining key players in deal flow. More>>

Commerce Commission: Clears Mobile Tower Assets Deal

The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for Connexa to acquire certain passive mobile telecommunications infrastructure assets from Two Degrees. More>>

Export NZ: Welcomes Free Trade With UK

ExportNZ celebrates the Government’s announcement that Free Trade Agreement with UK will come into force on 31 May. More>>


Apiculture NZ: Honey Industry Applauds UK Free Trade Deal

The free trade agreement will see the removal of tariffs on all New Zealand honey into the United Kingdom from 31 May. More>>


Seafood NZ: Supports Draft Transformation Plan

Chief Executive Jeremy Helson says fishing industry shares Government’s vision of improving the environmental performance of commercial fisheries.
More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 