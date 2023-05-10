Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Workers Switched Industries To Stay In Work And Earn More During COVID-19 - Analytical Note

Wednesday, 10 May 2023, 9:55 am
Press Release: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand


The New Zealand labour market has been resilient and flexible during the COVID-19 pandemic, with workers switching industries to stay in work and earn more, according to an Analytical Note released today by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua.

In New Zealand during 2020 and 2021, there were big increases in the number of jobs in the health and building industries (up about 15,950 and 17,650 respectively). On the other hand, employment in high-contact and tourism-related industries, such as hotels, restaurants and the arts, fell (down about 33,250) because of COVID-related restrictions and the closed border.

At the start of the pandemic in 2020, economists generally expected skill mismatches to increase and cause higher structural unemployment in New Zealand. This was seen as especially likely given that labour flows into the economy were restricted by stringent border controls.

According to research outlined in the Analytical Note, unlike past economic shocks, the COVID-19 pandemic saw high levels of workers moving between industries, especially since 2021. This churn in the labour market has coincided with growth in income, which has important implications for inflation dynamics. For example, the research shows there was a strong flow of workers into the health sector, coming especially from high-contact and tourism-related industries, as well as primary and secondary sectors (including the construction industry).

“This is a somewhat surprising finding, suggesting that skills are generally more transferable between industries than would have been assumed,” the authors Guanyu Zheng and Marea Sing say.

“We confirm that these between-industry job-to-job transitions are positively correlated with income growth at the aggregate level,” they say.

These findings highlight how administrative tax data can be used to understand key relationships and developments in the New Zealand labour market, in order to meet both the inflation and employment objectives of our dual mandate.

More information:

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


QV: Declines Slowing In Some Centres, Increasing In Others.

New Zealand’s average home value is zeroing in on $900,000, following another month of widespread declines. Latest QV House Price Index shows values have reduced by an average of 4.5%. More>>

Deep Sea Mining Campaign: TMC Loses Second Major Investor

Bad news mounts for the floundering would-be miner The Metals Company with The Wall Street Journal reporting the divestment of Danish shipping company Maersk. More>>

PwC: Strong New Zealand Deal Activity Continues

Analysis finds active pipeline of M&A opportunities have continued during the first quarter of 2023, with trade buyers remaining key players in deal flow. More>>


Export NZ: Welcomes Free Trade With UK

ExportNZ celebrates the Government’s announcement that Free Trade Agreement with UK will come into force on 31 May. More>>


Apiculture NZ: Honey Industry Applauds UK Free Trade Deal

The free trade agreement will see the removal of tariffs on all New Zealand honey into the United Kingdom from 31 May. More>>


Seafood NZ: Supports Draft Transformation Plan

Chief Executive Jeremy Helson says fishing industry shares Government’s vision of improving the environmental performance of commercial fisheries.
More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 