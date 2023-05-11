Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Annual Food Prices Increase 12.5 Percent

Thursday, 11 May 2023, 11:12 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Food prices were 12.5 percent higher in April 2023 than they were in April 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“The 12.5 percent annual increase in April 2023 was the largest since September 1987 which included the introduction of GST in 1986,” consumer prices manager James Mitchell said.

In April 2023, the annual increase was due to rises across all the broad food categories Stats NZ measures. Compared with April 2022:

  • grocery food prices increased by 14.0 percent
  • fruit and vegetables prices increased by 22.5 percent
  • restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased by 9.0 percent
  • meat, poultry, and fish prices increased by 9.5 percent
  • non-alcoholic beverage prices increased by 8.0 percent.

