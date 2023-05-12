Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

EDS Endorses The Recommendations Of The Forestry Inquiry

Friday, 12 May 2023, 3:06 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

The Report of the Ministerial Inquiry into land uses associated with the mobilisation of woody debris (including forestry slash) and sediment in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne District and Wairoa District was released today.

EDS and others called for the Inquiry after very serious policy failings in exotic forest planting and harvest methods led to successive environmental disasters on the East Coast.

“The Report is well-written, pulls no punches and contains robust and relevant recommendations. It slams the forest sector for its appallingly bad practice and the local council for slack monitoring and enforcement. Given the timeframe it is an impressive piece of work,” said EDS CEO Gary Taylor.

“Of particular note is the Report’s finding that the existing regulatory instruments for plantation forestry are too permissive, failing “miserably” to prevent “predictable off-site effects of forestry activities” and are in need of urgent review.

“EDS and Pure Advantage made a joint submission to the Inquiry and EDS is pleased to see that many of our recommendations are reflected in the Report.

“The Report recommends:

  • Prohibition of plantation forestry on ‘extreme’ erosion-prone land and returning it to permanent forest, preferably indigenous, to ‘heal the gullies’.
  • Immediate cessation of large-scale clear-fell harvesting within Tairāwhiti and Wairoa districts and adoption of staged coupe harvesting methods instead.
  • Greater regulatory control of plantation forestry on ‘very high’ and ‘high’ erosion risk land informed by higher resolution erosion susceptibility mapping.
  • Increased plantation forestry setbacks from riparian areas to minimise mobilisation of debris and enhance stream health.
  • Qualitative oversight of forest harvest plans by a central Government regulator.
  • Pursuing a mosaic of sustainable land uses, both protective and productive, that are appropriate to their place in the landform.
  • Reviewing the overseas investment consent criteria to ensure both benefits and costs are considered and longer-term investments prioritised.
  • Interrogating the credibility of the Forest Stewardship Certification scheme, observing that it is “extraordinary that companies [with] convictions for environmental offences and [that] are responsible for environmental and property damage and loss of social licence have maintained FSC certification.”
  • Urgently establishing a world-leading biodiversity credit scheme to complement and counterbalance the Emission Trading Scheme (ETS) and to incentivise permanent indigenous forests.
  • Reviewing the ETS to better incentivise natives, which the Report describes as encouraging monocultures of radiata pine and in the wrong place.

“The Report’s findings are focused on Tairāwhiti and Wairoa. However EDS contends that plantation forestry is causing significant adverse environmental effects elsewhere around the country. Ministers should therefore widen the review of the National Environmental Standards for Plantation Forestry to align with the recommendations made for Tairāwhiti and Wairoa.

“Overall, the Report, which contains a number of other recommendations aimed at supporting the affected communities in the recovery, are highly relevant and should be implemented in their totality by Government,” Mr Taylor concluded.

© Scoop Media

Environmental Defence Society

Environmental Defence Society

EDS is a not-for-profit environmental organisation committed to improving environmental outcomes within New Zealand.

The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is a professionally run, independent environmental group that was established in 1971. It brings together the disciplines of science, planning, landscape and the law.

MORE ABOUT EDS

It operates as a think-tank, providing thought leadership on key environmental issues as well as representing the environment before councils and the courts.

EDS is located at the collaborative and business aware end of the environmental movement, seeking constructive engagement with all sectors, to achieve good environmental and economic outcomes for all New Zealanders. It has influence.

It also plays an education role, helping business, councils, community groups and iwi to better understand best practice resource management. EDS runs national and regional conferences and seminars on topical issues.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

Contact Environmental Defence Society

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

REINZ: Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April, But Green Shoots Begin To Emerge

The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>>



GE Free NZ: Secret Talks Threaten NZ Farmers

The article indicates that the NZ Government has been in closed door talks to “progress allowing GE seeds to be imported and sold in New Zealand, the UK and the European Union.” More>>


QV: Declines Slowing In Some Centres, Increasing In Others.

New Zealand’s average home value is zeroing in on $900,000, following another month of widespread declines. Latest QV House Price Index shows values have reduced by an average of 4.5%. More>>



Deep Sea Mining Campaign: TMC Loses Second Major Investor

Bad news mounts for the floundering would-be miner The Metals Company with The Wall Street Journal reporting the divestment of Danish shipping company Maersk. More>>


PwC: Strong New Zealand Deal Activity Continues

Analysis finds active pipeline of M&A opportunities have continued during the first quarter of 2023, with trade buyers remaining key players in deal flow. More>>


Export NZ: Welcomes Free Trade With UK

ExportNZ celebrates the Government’s announcement that Free Trade Agreement with UK will come into force on 31 May. More>>


Apiculture NZ: Honey Industry Applauds UK Free Trade Deal

The free trade agreement will see the removal of tariffs on all New Zealand honey into the United Kingdom from 31 May. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 