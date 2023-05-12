Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

International Travel: March 2023

Friday, 12 May 2023, 6:45 pm
Press Release: Stats NZ

International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand.

Key facts

Annual arrivals

Overseas visitor arrivals were 2.18 million in the March 2023 year, up 1.95 million from the March 2022 year. The biggest changes were in arrivals from:

  • Australia (up 940,000)
  • United States (up 219,000)
  • United Kingdom (up 149,000)
  • Canada (up 47,000)
  • Germany (up 46,000).

New Zealand-resident traveller arrivals were 1.82 million in the March 2023 year, up 1.64 million from the March 2022 year. The biggest changes were in arrivals from:

  • Australia (up 631,000)
  • Fiji (up 158,000)
  • United States (up 100,000)
  • India (up 87,000)
  • United Kingdom (up 79,000)
  • Cook Islands (up 62,000).

Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
