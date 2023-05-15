Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Our Latest Market Sentiments Report Is Now Out

Monday, 15 May 2023, 4:45 pm
Press Release: NZ Post

The eCommerce Market Sentiments Report 2023 is an annual look at how online retailers and shoppers saw the last year and what they are expecting and prioritising in the year ahead. We hope this report helps you grow your online business in 2023.

In this report:

  • Research undertaken in February 2022, shows us that the economic conditions are driving changes in shoppers and retailers priorities. But how aligned are their priorities?
  • Two successful Kiwi retailers – The Sleep Store and Animates – share how they are adapting in a dynamic multi-channel environment.
  • Specialist retail consultants, Retail First, discusses the key changes to the retail sector and where it may be heading.

At NZ Post, we are committed to being the best partner for online shopping by bring you the latest insights and research of the eCommerce market. We hope this report delivers exactly what you need to succeed in 2023.

Download report

© Scoop Media

Find more from NZ Post on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

REINZ: Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April, But Green Shoots Begin To Emerge

The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>>



GE Free NZ: Secret Talks Threaten NZ Farmers

The article indicates that the NZ Government has been in closed door talks to “progress allowing GE seeds to be imported and sold in New Zealand, the UK and the European Union.” More>>


QV: Declines Slowing In Some Centres, Increasing In Others.

New Zealand’s average home value is zeroing in on $900,000, following another month of widespread declines. Latest QV House Price Index shows values have reduced by an average of 4.5%. More>>



Deep Sea Mining Campaign: TMC Loses Second Major Investor

Bad news mounts for the floundering would-be miner The Metals Company with The Wall Street Journal reporting the divestment of Danish shipping company Maersk. More>>


PwC: Strong New Zealand Deal Activity Continues

Analysis finds active pipeline of M&A opportunities have continued during the first quarter of 2023, with trade buyers remaining key players in deal flow. More>>


Export NZ: Welcomes Free Trade With UK

ExportNZ celebrates the Government’s announcement that Free Trade Agreement with UK will come into force on 31 May. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 