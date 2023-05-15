Our Latest Market Sentiments Report Is Now Out

The eCommerce Market Sentiments Report 2023 is an annual look at how online retailers and shoppers saw the last year and what they are expecting and prioritising in the year ahead. We hope this report helps you grow your online business in 2023.

In this report:

Research undertaken in February 2022, shows us that the economic conditions are driving changes in shoppers and retailers priorities. But how aligned are their priorities?

Two successful Kiwi retailers – The Sleep Store and Animates – share how they are adapting in a dynamic multi-channel environment.

Specialist retail consultants, Retail First, discusses the key changes to the retail sector and where it may be heading.

At NZ Post, we are committed to being the best partner for online shopping by bring you the latest insights and research of the eCommerce market. We hope this report delivers exactly what you need to succeed in 2023.

