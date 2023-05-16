Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Safe Software Awards Platinum Partner Status To Locus Again

Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 11:07 am
Press Release: Safe Software

FME is a game-changer in the world of enterprise data integration and transformation. Developed by Safe Software, it’s the best solution for spatial data worldwide. With a head office in Auckland and nationwide coverage, data integration technology and solutions company Locus, has once again reaffirmed their position as a Safe Software Platinum Partner and FME reseller in 2023. One of very few Platinum Partners globally, the company has been helping New Zealand and Australian businesses solve their data integration challenges for more than 15 years.

Locus’ Platinum Partner status translates to confidence. When you choose to work with Locus, you’re selecting a locally owned and operated business with an exceptional level of expertise in FME technology and a proven track record of successful FME implementations and support.” Says Angie Worsley, Marketing Manager for Locus.

With expertise across multiple industries, clients can choose from a range of support services that elevate their FME based data integration solution, helping to build internal capability and extending their FME proficiency.

Why work with Locus

  • FME Training | Locus will ensure that your team know how to use FME for day-to-day data tasks and the confidence to take advantage of all that the technology has to offer
  • Customised Solutions and Project Support | A deep understanding of the technology coupled with industry specific expertise, Locus can tailor your solution to your organisations requirements. Locus will leverage best practices to understand your business, maximise knowledge transfer and deliver some serious performance gains
  • Ongoing Technical Assistance | Support to optimise your FME capability and troubleshoot any issues
  • Access to updates, features and new releases | As an award-winning Safe Software Platinum Partner, Locus always has access to the latest FME features and new software releases to help keep you up-to-date

“Investing in FME training can bring measurable value to an organisation and being able to play a role in helping FME users build confidence with the software is an absolute win for me” says Darren Fergus, FME Certified Trainer and Locus Senior Data Solutions Specialist.

Partnering with Locus means you're selecting a locally owned and operated business with exceptional expertise in FME technology and a proven track record of successful FME implementations and support. With a reputation as a trusted and innovate solution delivery partner, Locus has been recognized by Safe Software in their Partner awards on numerous occasions, most recently in 2022, with three excellence awards including; Industry Breakthrough, Subscriptions and Marketing

If you’re looking for a tailored integration solution that removes data silos, automates manual processing, and helps you maximise the value of your organisation’s data, talk to Locus. www.locusglobal.com

